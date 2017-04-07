Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Before the Bell: Futures flat after U.S missiles hit Syria

Colin Cieszynski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump's overnight missile strike on the Syrian base that launched chemical weapons atta‎cks sent shockwaves through world markets overnight. Stock markets around the world have come under pressure with U.S. index futures falling initially 0.2 per cent, but then turning flat, and the Dax dropping 0.4 per cent.

