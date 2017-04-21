Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a modestly higher start for Wall Street on Friday as suggestions from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a new tax plan could arrive "very soon" and solid corporate profits continue to soothe investors nerves. But, concerns the first round of voting in the French presidential election on Sunday and further violence in the streets of Paris on Thursday kept market optimism in check. In Toronto, futures also pointed to a positive start on the final day of the week even as crude prices moved slightly lower in early going.

Global markets were largely calm Friday. A fatal attack on police officers in Paris overnight caused investors some immediate concerns, with the gap between French and German 10-year borrowing costs - a key indicator of election nerves in recent months - rising sharply in the first few minutes of trading. That move, however, reversed as trading went on. France’s CAC-40 slipped 0.6 per cent to 5,043.53 early on and London’s FTSE-100 fell just under 0.1 per cent to 7,124.36. Germany’s DAX was little-changed at 12,023.01.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 1.03 per cent after Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda said accommodative monetary policy will remain in place. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite inched higher.

Commodities

Oil prices moved lower on Friday, heading to the biggest weekly decline in a month over skepticism that OPEC-led production cuts will restore balance to the market. Brent crude futures were lower and heading to a weekly decline of more than 5 per cent. That would be the biggest weekly drop since early March. U.S. crude futures were also in the red early on, heading to a weekly decline of 4.8 per cent. While some OPEC members have said they favour extending production cuts beyond the middle of the year, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Nova said the market situation is "gradually improving" and wouldn't say if that country would join in an extension ahead of a joint meeting later this month.

Gold prices were relatively steady early Friday, with safe-haven assets still in favour as investors weigh a tight first round in the French presidential election. Spot gold prices were down slightly early on and faced the prospect of the first weekly decline in six.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was largely unchanged against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices continued to waver on concerns about market oversupply. The U.S. dollar declined against the yen early Friday. The euro was also lower against the greenback.

French bond yields hit a three-month low with Thursday's Paris attack causing some immediate jitters with the gap between French and German 10-year borrowing costs - a key indicator of election nerves recently - rising sharply early on. Traders said the attack, which left one police officer dead and two others injured, could tip the French presidential vote in favour of far-right anti-immigrant candidate Marine Le Pen. The move, however, changed course as the session continued with the yield on 10-year French government debt hitting its weakest since January and the gap between French and German bonds narrowing. Reuters notes that, although falling yields usually indicate investors seeking safety, in the case of the election uncertainty lower French yields imply a more steady-as-she-goes approach to the future. Investors seem relatively confident that while Ms. Le Pen might well win enough votes on Sunday to make the second round on May 7, she will then likely lose to centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

U.S. government debt fell, as the yield on the 10-year note rose one basis point to 2.24 per cent, climbing for a third straight day.

Stocks set to see action

General Electric Co. said Friday that first-quarter cash flow from its industrial operations turned negative and was less than the company expected, though its earnings and revenue exceeded analyst estimates. GE reported a negative $1.6-billion in cash flow from industrial operating activities compared with a negative $600-million it expected for the quarter due to higher working capital and the timing of bills to customers. Revenue fell 1 per cent to $27.66-billion but still beat analysts' estimates. Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 10 cents from 3 cents. Adjusted earnings of 21 cents a share were unchanged from a year ago and beat analyst estimates of 17 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home Capital Group Inc. shares continue to be the focus of investor concerns. The company lost $300-million in market value on Thursday after regulators accused the company of making "materially misleading statements" to investors. On Friday, the company issued preliminary first-quarter earnings per share along with a statement from chairman Kevin Smith. In the statement, Mr. Smith acknowledged recent "challenges" and told investors the "best way for us to move forward is to view these challenges as opportunities to improve the way we do business and to regain your confidence and our strong reputation."

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. announced Thursday that it is buying British-based WS Atkins PLC in a deal worth $3.6-billion, the biggest ever takeover for the Canadian company it pushes into the top tier of engineering firms worldwide.

Visa Inc. also reported its results after markets closed on Thursday. The credit card and payments giant posted a profit of about 86 cents a share, easily surpassing expectations for a profit of 79 cents a share, according to Bloomberg.

strong>Honeywell shares rose 2.4 per cent in premarket trading after it beat profit estimates and raised its earnings forecast.

Toy-maker Mattel Inc. reported an adjusted loss of 32 cents a share, far worse than the 17.5-cent loss that analysts had been expecting. Management blamed the setback on a “retail inventory overhang” over the holiday period that it said had now cleared.

U.S. regional banks could get some attention Friday after reporting that beat market expectations. Associated Banc-Corp, which is based in Wisconsin, reported a profit of 35 cents (U.S.) a share, beating a consensus expectation of less than 32 cents a share. FCB Financial Holdings Inc., which operates community banks in Florida, did even better: It reported a profit of 86 cents a share, which was considerably better than an expectation of 62.8 cents a share. National Bank Holdings, which has branches in Colorado, Missouri, Kansas and Texas, reported a profit of 30 cents a share, better than the 23 cents expected by analysts. The regional bank reports will continue into Friday as well, when SunTrust Banks Inc., which has subsidiaries in Florida, Georgia, Maryland and several other states, reports its results.

Economic News

Statistics Canada's reading on March inflation is due at 8:30 a.m. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from February and 1.8 per cent year over year. "We’re not expecting a big move in the core average," BMO's Robert Kavcic says in research note. " Note that the average perked up a bit last March, as core prices were firm, so there’s some downside risk, though the improving economic backdrop could be a mitigating factor."

In the U.S., existing home sales are released at 10 a.m. Economists expect to see a rebound of about 1.3 per cent in March.

With files from Reuters, Bloomberg and The Associated Press

