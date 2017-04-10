Equity Markets

Global markets remained muted Monday as investors kept a close eye on events in the Middle East and North Korea. The spectre of the start of U.S. earnings season also tempered trading at the start of a holiday-shortened week. Wall Street futures were mixed.

“U.S. equities look firm and while traders will be keeping an eye on the relations between Russia, the U.S. and any subsequent moves from Bashar al-Assad, (first quarter) earnings will play a larger role for traders too,” IG chief market strategist Chris Weston said in a note. “JPMorgan and a number of other financial companies kick-off proceedings on Wednesday…and we subsequently get 4 per cent of the S&P 500 market capitalization reporting this week.”

Overseas, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped slightly and the Shanghai composite lost 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent just after 5 a.m. (ET). Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent.

Commodities

Brent crude topped $55 (U.S.) early Monday in the wake of a shutdown of Libya’s largest oilfield and continued concerns about the geopolitical situation in Syria. On Sunday, Libya’s Sharara was shut down after a group cut off a pipeline linking it to an oil terminal. U.S. crude edged above $52 in the early going. In Canada this week, the two-day Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Scotiabank investment symposium kicks off in Toronto on Tuesday. Topics up for discussion include the future of Canada’s energy industry as the U.S. sector begins to increase production. In other commodities, gold steadied off a five-month high and silver slipped modestly after touching its highest level since late February on Friday. In London, copper prices slid as the U.S. dollar found support in expectations of future Federal Reserve tightening, although tight supply helped limit the declines.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was little changed early Monday. Traders will be looking ahead to the Bank of Canada rate decision and release of the central bank’s latest monetary policy report. Although the Canadian economy has been showing signs of strength recently, there’s little expectation of a rate move. Economists will instead be looking for an indication of the weight given to recent reports suggesting the Canadian economy has found its footing. “For now, the odds are that the bank will continue to wax dovish to lean against potential (Canadian dollar) strength,” Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets, said in a morning note.

The U.S. dollar moved higher against world currencies after hawkish comments from New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley pointed to continued interest rate hikes. Fed chair Janet Yellen was also due to speak at the University of Michigan on Monday afternoon. Markets will be watching for any further hint on the timing and number of rate hikes for the rest of the year. Elsewhere, Reuters reports that France’s bond yield spread over Germany hit 72 basis points in early trading on Monday, its highest since Feb. 27 as investors worried about the rise of far-right candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the polls ahead of this month’s French presidential vote.

Stocks set to see action

Shares of Barclays Bank PLC could come under pressure on Monday on news regulators are investigating CEO Jes Staley and the bank over attempts to uncover the identity of the author of a letter in a whistleblowing incident. The bank says it has reprimanded Staley but will support his reappointment at the bank’s annual meeting in May.

U.S. bank stocks may start to move as the start of earnings season kicks off this week. Citigroup Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are all set to report results on Thursday. On average, analysts expect the six biggest U.S. banks to see a profit increase of 4.7 per cent compared to the prior year, according to Reuters data.

More reading: Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Economic News

At 8:15 a.m. (ET) Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. releases housing starts for March. Economists expect to see housing starts at an annual pace of about 220,000.

At 4 p.m. (ET) U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen speaks at Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy in Ann Arbor, Mich.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error