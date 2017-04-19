Equity Markets

U.S. markets looked set for a firmer open Wednesday after being sideswiped a day earlier by Goldman Sachs’ earnings miss. However, investors also appeared cautious as a question mark continued to loom over ‘reflation’ trades that lifted the stocks in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s election in November. On Wall Street, U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open as investors weighed earnings from Morgan Stanley, released before the bell. In Toronto, TSX 60 futures were modestly lower as oil steadies.

“U.S. markets had a wobble yesterday but a better performance from the small-cap end of things points to a growing appetite to buy back into equities,” IG’s chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said in a morning note.

Global markets were largely flat as gold prices fell. London’s FTSE 100 was down slightly. The FTSE has now erased all of its gains for the year. The pound was just off a six-month high after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s surprise decision to call an early general election for June 8. Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were modestly higher.

Commodities

Oil prices steadied Wednesday on signals from OPEC that it was committed to cutting the global supply glut that has plagued the market since 2014. However, traders remained wary as U.S. output and inventories continue to rise. Figures from the American Petroleum Institute released Tuesday showed the market is still heavily oversupplied. Both Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning. Early on, prices got a boost from comments from OPEC’s secretary-general who said the cartel remains committed to reducing global inventories to the industry’s five-year average. Further U.S. oil numbers were due Wednesday morning from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Gold prices slipped Wednesday morning with analysts citing profit-taking as the reason. Geopolitical concerns over North Korea and worries about the coming French presidential election continued to support safe-haven assets. Early on spot gold was down slightly. U.S. gold futures were also lower. In London, copper prices climbed from its lowest levels since January as the U.S. dollar fell.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar was lower early Wednesday on renewed doubts over Mr. Trump’s promised fiscal program. U.S. traders will also be looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s release of its latest Beige Book on Wednesday afternoon. RBC’s global head of FX strategy Elsa Lignos said last month’s Beige Book made note of “widening labour shortages” - particularly among engineers and IR workers – driving up wage growth. "So it will be interesting to see how that has evolved since early March,” she said.

The Canadian dollar was down modestly early Wednesday with little economic news on deck to offer clear direction. The euro, meanwhile, hit a three-week high benefiting from U.S. dollar weakness.

Reuters reported that safe-haven bonds were down slightly but still managed to hang on to recent gains before presidential elections in France and on escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Stocks set to see action

U.S. bank stocks will remain in focus Wednesday. Ahead of the start of trading, Morgan Stanley reported a 74-per-cent increase in quarterly profit, helped by trading gains as investors shuffled portfolios after interest rate hikes by the Fed. Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.84-billion (U.S.) in the three months ended March 31, from $1.06-billion a year earlier, while earnings per share rose to $1 from 55 cents. Analysts had been expecting profit of 89 cents a share in the most recent quarter. Morgan Stanley shares were higher in premarket trading.

BlackRock Inc. the world’s biggest asset manager, said Wednesday that profit in the latest quarter rose 31 per cent as investors flocked to its index-tracking funds. BlackRock’s profit rose to $862-million, or $5.23 a share, in the first quarter, from $657-million, or $3.92 a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $5.25 per share, beating the $4.89 forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Other companies set to report after the close included American Express and eBay. American Express is expected to report earnings of $1.28 a share. EBay is expected to report earnings per share of about 48 cents. In Canada, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. will report its latest results after the markets close.

Shares in luxury brand Burberry were down in Europe after the company reported a slowdown in quarterly sales growth. The stock had been up more than 50 per cent since Britain voted last June to leave the European Union, triggering a decline in the pound.

Loblaw is selling all 213 of its gas stations across the country for $540-million to Brookfield Business Partners and its partners. Brookfield plans to rebrand the stations to Mobil, they would continue to use the PC Plus loyalty program offered by Loblaw.

Shares of IBM sank more than 5 per cent after the company reported late Tuesday a bigger-than-expected decline in revenue for the first time in five quarters.

Economic News

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Beige Book is set to be released at 2 p.m. BMO economist Sal Guatieri notes anecdotes from the Fed’s districts ‘should capture the divergence between soaring confidence and faltering demand.’ That dichotomy, he says, points to a slow start to the year for the U.S. economy but also a “likely near-term rebound.” Economists will also be watching for signs labour shortages have spread to more regions and sectors.

There were no major Canadian releases scheduled. Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins was set to participate in an IMF panel on “Fintech and the transformation of financial services” on Wednesday afternoon.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg



