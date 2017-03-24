The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
World markets have been eerily quiet overnight as though traders are standing on a precipice trying to figure out which way to leap.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$47.88+0.18(+0.38%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,246.900.00(0.00%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$14.37-0.16(-1.10%)
- Updated March 23 7:00 PM CDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.