The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

With the exception of Hong Kong, which rose 0.8 per cent on reports China may scrap plans to being in a national property tax, world stock markets and crude oil are trading lower to start the week. WTI crude is down 1.7 per cent reversing Friday's bounce and then some. U.S. index futures are down 0.1 per cent, the FTSE is down 0.2 per cent and the Dax is down 0.4 per cent. Currency markets are steady with gold up 0.3 per cent.

