The Before the Bell report. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets have been teetering on the edge of a correction for weeks, and today are falling off the side of a cliff. U.S. index futures are down 0.8 per cent with th‎e Dow falling back under 20,500. The Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent overnight, while the FTSE and Dax are down about 0.75 per cent.

