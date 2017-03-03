The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
Even though non-farm payrolls aren't until next Friday, there is still a lot of news moving markets heading toward the weekend.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$52.79+0.18(+0.34%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,228.90-3.00(-0.24%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.69+0.01(+0.22%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,381.920.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials21,002.970.00(0.00%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,861.220.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,536.650.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite809.870.00(0.00%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$68.980.00(0.00%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$51.490.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 2 8:38 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.