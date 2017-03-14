Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Colin Cieszynski

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Eastern North America has been partially shut down due to a major late winter ‎storm which has grounded thousands of flights. The meeting between U.S. president Donald Trump and German chancellor Angela Merkel in Washington has been postponed from today to Friday due to the weather. So far the two-day Fed meeting leading up to tomorrow's interest rate decision is still scheduled to proceed.

