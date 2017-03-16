The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
It has been even busier than usual for world markets overnight and into this morning, with a number of major developments rocking trading action that could continue through the day today.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$48.860.00(0.00%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,230.50+30.40(+2.53%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$14.670.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 15 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.