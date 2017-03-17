Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Colin Cieszynski

The Globe and Mail

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets have been holding steady overnight, consolidating this week's gains. U.S. index futures and Germany's Dax are flat while the FTSE is up 0.25 per cent. Futures for the TSX 60 are up about 0.3 per cent, finding support from general firmness across commodities.

