The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The sell-off in stock markets that started in North America yesterday worked it's way around the world overnight. In Asia, the Nikkei fell 2.1 per cent, while the Hang Seng fell 1.1 per cent. In Europe, the Dax is down 0.6 per cent, while the FTSE is down 0.8 per cent. U.S. index futures are down 0.1 per cent, trying to regain their footing following yesterday's sell-off that saw the Dow lose over 1 per cent and the Russell 2000 lose over 2 per cent.

