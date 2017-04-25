Equity Markets

Stock futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street and the TSX Tuesday. World markets hit record highs on a continued relief rally over the outcome of the first round of the French presidential vote. A solid round of earnings also continued to support investor optimism. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research analysts said, as of Friday, 95 companies representing 30 per cent of the S&P 500 have already reported, with earnings coming in about 1 per cent better than expected. About 69 per cent of companies have beat estimates on earnings per share.

"Financials have been the biggest contributor to the beat so far, where the majority of Banks have beaten both top- and bottom-line expectations despite slower loan growth, with strong trading results at a number of the large banks," the bank said in a report.

Globally, European shares measured by the STOXX 600 index rose slightly, building on Monday's 2.1-per-cent gains. Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent. France’s CAC 40 edged 0.1 per cent higher to 5,275.32, while the FTSE 100 of Britain jumped 2.1 per cent to 7,264.68. Germany’s DAX was steady at 12,456.89.

Commodities

Crude advanced after six straight days of declining prices but bearish sentiment over doubts about OPEC's ability to pare global inventories added a tenuous tone to early gains. Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up modestly in early going. Brent crude, however, is down about 10 per cent since late 2016 even as OPEC and Russia moved to slash output by 1.8 million barrels a day in the first half of this year. Stephen Schork of the Schork report said that “OPEC has failed miserably in its endeavour to balance the oil market," according to a Reuters report. JPMorgan said in its latest weekly market note to clients that “it is evident that ... crude markets are still struggling to clear (oversupply)”.

Gold prices slid on Tuesday as investors moved back to riskier assets in the wake of the French vote. Concerns over tensions in the Korean peninsula, however, put a floor under losses. Both spot gold prices and U.S. gold futures were down less than half a percentage point early on. Silver prices were also lower. In early action, copper prices were lower in Asia.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar continued to sink early Tuesday after the U.S. announced plans to slap tariffs averaging 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber exports. In the wake of the U.S. announcement, the loonie fell about half a per cent, hitting its lowest point against the U.S. dollar since December and stood among the worst G10 performers against the greenback. Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group, told The Globe early this morning she expects to see the Canadian dollar trading around the 70-cent (U.S.) mark in coming weeks on the impact of countervailing duties on Canadian trade and continued recent declines in crude prices despite OPEC efforts to limit market overhang.

The euro, meanwhile, edged back toward Monday's five-month high after posting its biggest single-day rise since June, riding a relief rally on expectations Emmanuel Macron would beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen to become the next French president. Despite gains against most major currencies, the U.S. dollar index - which is heavily exposed to the euro - slipped slightly. The U.S. dollar was higher against the yen as that safe-haven currency edged broadly lower.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian National Railway Co. rode a wave of new shipping contracts and record volumes to a 12-per-cent jump in first-quarter profit. CN late Monday posted net profit of $884-million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16 in the first three months of the year. Revenue rose by 8 per cent to $3.2-billion, compared with the same period a year earlier. Analysts expected per-share profit of $1.15 (both adjusted and net) and revenue of $3.2-billion, according to Bloomberg.

Teck Resources Ltd., North America’s largest producer of steel-making coal, reported lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs, lower production and sales volumes. Teck, which also mines gold and silver, said adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to $671-million, or $1.16 per share, from $18-million, or 3 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2016. Revenue rose 70 per cent to $2.89-billion. Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.29 per share, on revenue of $3.04-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Barrick Gold Corp. reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday and also slashed its forecast for output and hiked costs at its gold mine in Argentina, where cyanide solution spilled recently for the third time in 18 months. Barrick reported group adjusted earnings of $162-million, or 14 cents a share, in the first quarter. That was up from $127-million, or 11 cents a share, in the same period last year but below analysts’ forecasts of 20 cents per share, partly because costs rose.

Coca-Cola Co. reported a 20-per-ent drop in quarterly profit, largely weighed down by higher costs related to refranchising its North America bottling operations. Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $1.18 billion, or 27 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.48 billion, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 11.3 percent to $9.12 billion, declining for the eighth straight quarter.

Earnings due Tuesday included: McDonald's Corp., At&T Inc. and Caterpillar Inc.

More reading: These stocks are poised to see action Tuesday

More reading: Why this utility stock is gaining appeal among longer-term investors

Economic News

U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for February is due at 9 a.m. (ET). The consensus projection is an increase of 0.6 per cent from January and a 5.7-per-cent rise year over year.

U.S. new home sales for March will be released at 10 a.m.. The Street expects an annualized rate decline of 0.7 per cent.

U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for April is also released at 10 a.m.. The consensus is 122.9, down from 125.6 in March.

With files from Reuters

Report Typo/Error