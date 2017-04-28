Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed start Friday as U.S. trade policies and continued concerns about North Korea rattled investors. Speaking with Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the country's trade pact with South Korea could be next up for renegotiation once NAFTA talks are complete. He called the South Korean trade agreement "unacceptable." As well, Mr. Trump also raised further geopolitical concerns by suggesting that there is a chance of a "major, major conflict with North Korea." In Toronto, futures pointed to a weaker start to the final trading day of the month.

On both sides of the border, early GDP reports will set the tone. Economists are expecting to see Canada's February gross domestic product advance by about 0.1 per cent. In the U.S., first-quarter GDP is seen growing at a relatively soft annual rate of 1.2 per cent. In a note, RBC economists said weakness in U.S. consumer spending is likely the result of one-off factors rather than a deterioration in underlying fundamentals. "GDP growth should rebound sharply in (the second quarter)," they said.

On world markets, worries about global trade and U.S. protectionist policies kept markets in check with stocks set for a weak end to the month, although April was still likely to mark the fifth straight month of gains.

The Europe STOXX 600 was little changed on the day and set to post a 1.6-per-cent gain for the month. It is up 7 per cent so far this year. London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by in early trading, though Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent. Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each lost 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai composite rose 0.1 per cent.

Commodities

Oil bounced back from one-month lows seen on Thursday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and signals that Russia was complying with output limits set by major producers last year. Both benchmark Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were trading higher in early action. Despite Friday's gains, crude prices appeared set for the second straight down week. April was likely to mark the second consecutive month of losses as well. Thursday's declines came as two Libyan oilfields restarted production.

“The markets see such a price drop as a nice buying opportunity within the relatively small trading ranges we see,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam, told Reuters. “After all, the main drivers - OPEC production cut versus U.S. production gains - are unchanged.”

Gold prices firmed as a better-than-expected reading on euro zone inflation helped lift the euro against the U.S. dollar and global trade worries kept safe-haven assets in favour. Spot gold prices were up modestly, although down about 1.4 per cent from week-earlier levels, suggesting the biggest weekly loss since early March. Gold futures were also higher.

Silver prices were up about 0.8 per cent early on. Three-month copper was up just under half a percentage point in London.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar continues to edge toward the 73-cent (U.S.) mark, trading down from Thursday's Bank of Canada closing price. Early on, the loonie slipped as low as 73.17 cents as oil prices remained volatile and trade concerns cast a long shadow over the markets. The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, edged higher in Asian trading but was on track for a losing month against a group of major currencies. According to Reuters, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.8 per cent for the week and 1.1 per cent for April.

"Weak economic data combined with the halfway completed tax reform announcement from the White House on Wednesday have resulted in a confused US dollar market over the week," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group, said in a morning note."In addition, Donald Trump’s U-turn regarding the NAFTA (North American free-trade agreement) revived worries regarding the achievability of his campaign promises."

The euro was down modestly against the greenback, but up 1.2 per cent for the week and about 2 per cent for the month.

In bonds, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes stood at 2.292 per cent in Asian trading, not far from its U.S. close of 2.296 per cent on Thursday. Euro zone bond yields rose 1-2 basis points across the board. The yield on 10-year German debt, the benchmark for the region, was up 2 basis points to 0.32 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

The tech sector could see plenty of action after a string of better-than-expected results from some of the sector's biggest names after the closing bell on Thursday.

Amazon.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 (U.S.) per share, far surpassing the $1.12 that analysts had expected. Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported earnings of $7.73 a share, beating the consensus forecast of $7.39. And Microsoft Corp. reported adjusted profits of 73 cents, 3 cents better than expected. Amazon shares were up 9 per cent in premarket trading. Alphabet stock was just over 2 per cent higher. Microsoft stock - the company also posted revenue just short of analysts' forecasts - was trading just above break even in early premarket action.

Starbucks Corp. shares were off slightly in the premarket after quarterly sales missed analysts' forecast, renewing worries over competition and mobile-ordering problems.

Thomson Reuters Corp. on Friday reported higher first-quarter revenue and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook. The news and information company reported first-quarter net earnings of $314-million or 41 cents per share, up from $272-million or 34 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted for special items, earnings were 63 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for 53 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boeing Co. on Thursday asked the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc.’s new C Series airplane, adding to growing trade tensions between the United States and Canada. The petition against Canada’s new competitor to the Boeing 737 aircraft came just days after the Commerce Department imposed duties averaging 20 percent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, saying that the product’s origin from public land amounted to an unfair government subsidy.

General Motors Co. on Friday reported a jump in quarterly net profit driven by strong sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States and cost cutting. The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a first-quarter net profit of $2.6-billion or $1.70 per share, up 33 per cent from $1.95-billion or $1.24 per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.48.

Cameco Corp., the world’s second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co. The Canadian company said its net loss attributable to equity holders was $18-million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $78-million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue slipped nearly 4 per cent to $393-million.

Economic News

February gross domestic products are due from Statistics Canada at 8:30 a.m. Economists expect an increase of 0.1 per cent from January's levels.

U.S. GDP figures for the first quarter are also due at 8:30 a.m. The Street expects to see growth at an annual rate of 1.2 per cent.

In Britain, economic growth slowed in the first quarter as worries over the U.K.'s exit for the European union took a toll on consumer spending. Britain's economy grew 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter, short of analysts' forecasts which called for 0.4-per-cent growth.

