Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed start Friday as U.S. trade policies and continued concerns about North Korea rattled investors. Speaking with Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the country's trade pact with South Korea could be next up for renegotiation once NAFTA talks are complete. He called the South Korean trade agreement "unacceptable." As well, Mr. Trump also raised further geopolitical concerns by suggesting that there is a chance of a "major, major conflict with North Korea." In Toronto, futures pointed to a weaker start to the final trading day of the month.

On both sides of the border, early GDP reports also helped set the tone. The U.S. economy reported first-quarter gross domestic product growth of 0.7 per cent. That's the slowest pace of growth in three years and below analysts' forecast of growth for an advance of 1.2 per cent. Some analysts, however, had predicted a weaker reading on first-quarter growth and said temporary factors were likely at play and would be reversed in coming months. "The numbers today don't look particularly good, but we're willing to look past it with seasonal adjustment issues still likely prevalent," CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld said in a note.

In Canada, Statistics Canada said February's economic growth was unchanged, largely in line with economists expectations. Mr. Shenfeld noted that, even if March also comes in flat, the Canadian economy is still on track to grow at an annual rate of about 4 per cent in the first quarter, thanks to January's strong reading.

On world markets, worries about global trade and U.S. protectionist policies kept markets in check with stocks set for a weak end to the month, although April was still likely to mark the fifth straight month of gains.

The Europe STOXX 600 was little changed on the day and set to post a 1.6-per-cent gain for the month. It is up 7 per cent so far this year. London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by in early trading, though Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent. Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each lost 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai composite rose 0.1 per cent.

Commodities

Oil bounced back from one-month lows seen on Thursday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and signals that Russia was complying with output limits set by major producers last year. Both benchmark Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were trading higher in early action. Despite Friday's gains, crude prices appeared set for the second straight down week. April was likely to mark the second consecutive month of losses as well. Thursday's declines came as two Libyan oilfields restarted production.

“The markets see such a price drop as a nice buying opportunity within the relatively small trading ranges we see,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam, told Reuters. “After all, the main drivers - OPEC production cut versus U.S. production gains - are unchanged.”

Gold prices firmed as a better-than-expected reading on euro zone inflation helped lift the euro against the U.S. dollar and global trade worries kept safe-haven assets in favour. Spot gold prices were up modestly, although down about 1.4 per cent from week-earlier levels, suggesting the biggest weekly loss since early March. Gold futures were also higher.

Silver prices were up about 0.8 per cent early on. Three-month copper was up just under half a percentage point in London.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar continues to edge toward the 73-cent (U.S.) mark, trading down from Thursday's Bank of Canada closing price. Early on, the loonie slipped as low as 73.17 cents as oil prices remained volatile and trade concerns cast a long shadow over the markets. The Canadian dollar remained below Thursday's Bank of Canada closing price following the release of February's GDP figures. The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, edged higher in Asian trading but was on track for a losing month against a group of major currencies. According to Reuters, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.8 per cent for the week and 1.1 per cent for April.

"Weak economic data combined with the halfway completed tax reform announcement from the White House on Wednesday have resulted in a confused US dollar market over the week," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group, said in a morning note." In addition, Donald Trump’s U-turn regarding the NAFTA (North American free-trade agreement) revived worries regarding the achievability of his campaign promises."

The euro was down modestly against the greenback, but up 1.2 per cent for the week and about 2 per cent for the month.

U.S. Treasury debt yields across the curve rose to session highs on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy in the first quarter grew at its slowest pace in three years, but indicated a more buoyant inflation and employment picture. Euro zone bond yields rose 1-2 basis points across the board. The yield on 10-year German debt, the benchmark for the region, was up 2 basis points to 0.32 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

The tech sector could see plenty of action after a string of better-than-expected results from some of the sector's biggest names after the closing bell on Thursday.

Amazon.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 (U.S.) per share, far surpassing the $1.12 that analysts had expected. Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported earnings of $7.73 a share, beating the consensus forecast of $7.39. And Microsoft Corp. reported adjusted profits of 73 cents, 3 cents better than expected. Amazon shares were up 9 per cent in premarket trading. Alphabet stock was just over 2 per cent higher. Microsoft stock - the company also posted revenue just short of analysts' forecasts - was trading just above break even in early premarket action.

Starbucks Corp. shares were off slightly in the premarket after quarterly sales missed analysts' forecast, renewing worries over competition and mobile-ordering problems.

Thomson Reuters Corp. on Friday reported higher first-quarter revenue and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook. The news and information company reported first-quarter net earnings of $314-million or 41 cents per share, up from $272-million or 34 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted for special items, earnings were 63 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for 53 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boeing Co. on Thursday asked the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc.’s new C Series airplane, adding to growing trade tensions between the United States and Canada. The petition against Canada’s new competitor to the Boeing 737 aircraft came just days after the Commerce Department imposed duties averaging 20 percent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, saying that the product’s origin from public land amounted to an unfair government subsidy.

General Motors Co. on Friday reported a jump in quarterly net profit driven by strong sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States and cost cutting. The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a first-quarter net profit of $2.6-billion or $1.70 per share, up 33 per cent from $1.95-billion or $1.24 per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.48.

Cameco Corp., the world’s second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co. The Canadian company said its net loss attributable to equity holders was $18-million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $78-million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue slipped nearly 4 per cent to $393-million.

Qualcomm Inc. cuts its third-quarter guidance Friday saying that Apple Inc. has told it that the company will hold back future royalty payments "until its dispute with Qualcomm is resolved." Qualcomm's stock dropped 3.6 per cent in premarket trading on the news. Qualcomm's prior guidance called for $5.3-billion to $6.1-billion in revenue for fiscal third quarter of 2017. Its updated guidance calls for $4.8-billion to $5.6-billion in revenue for the quarter. Apple sued Qualcomm in January over patent license payments.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. reported first-quarter profit of $166-million or 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.The results topped Wall Street expectations of 63 cents per share. The tire maker posted revenue of $3.7-billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts of $3.69-billion.

Imperial Oil Ltd., Canada’s No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher global crude prices and a C$151 million gain from the sale of a property. The company, 69.6 per cent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp., said net income was $333-million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $101-million, or 12 cents, a year earlier. Total revenue jumped 37 per cent to $7.16-billion.

Oil producer Chevron Corp. said it swung to a first-quarter profit due to cost cuts and rising crude prices. The company posted net income of $2.68-billion, or $1.41 per share, compared to a loss of $725-million, or 39 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Production rose 0.4 per cent to 2.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its shares rose 2.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

February gross domestic product was unchanged from the month before, largely in line with economists' forecasts.

U.S. GDP grew by 0.7 per cent in the first quarter, below the 1.2-per-cent growth rate economists had been forecasting.

In Britain, economic growth slowed in the first quarter as worries over the U.K.'s exit for the European union took a toll on consumer spending. Britain's economy grew 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter, short of analysts' forecasts which called for 0.4-per-cent growth.

With files from Reuters

