Equity Markets

U.S. markets looked set for a higher start Monday on news that congressional negotiators reached a bipartisan agreement to keep the U.S. government funded through to the end of September. But the mood remained cautious ahead of a busy week, with focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next rate decision Wednesday and the release of the latest jobs figures on Friday.

"Markets will be keeping an especially keen eye on Friday’s jobs figures for April after the disappointing U.S. (first-quarter) growth data reported last week," LCG senior market analyst Jasper Lawler said in a morning note. The market is looking for U.S. job growth of about 180,000 positions in April. "The FOMC will want a decent jobs number to keep them on track for another rate hike at the June meeting. In our view the small chance there was of the Fed lifting rates at the May meeting has gone to zero after the GDP data," Mr. Lawler said.

In Toronto, futures pointed to a positive start with earnings on the minds of most investors. Data compiled by Thomson Reuters showed, as of Friday, 44 stocks within th TSX composite index have reported first-quarter results, with 200 yet to come. So far, 68 per cent have beat analysts' expectations while 14 per cent have matched forecasts and 18 per cent have missed.

In Asia, markets traded higher after a slow start. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.4 per cent, with high-tech blue chips gaining on positive earnings. Asian markets also shrugged off figures released Sunday which showed growth in China's manufacturing section slowed more than expected in April to a six-month low.

Markets in Britain and much of Europe were closed Monday.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower as rising crude output and drilling in the United States offset OPEC-led production cuts.

Figures released Friday by energy services company Baker Hughes showed U.S. drillers added nine oil rigs last week, putting the count to the highest since early 2015. Meanwhile, government data show U.S. crude output is at its highest since August 2015. Benchmark Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate were both lower in early going, with U.S. crude trading below $50.

OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries are scheduled to meet later this month to decide whether to extend production cuts. Top exporter Saudi Arabia has supporting extending cuts as inventories remain at high levels. Iran’s oil minister said Saturday that OPEC producers had given positive signals for an extension, which Tehran would back.

Gold prices were also lower on thin trading as the U.S. dollar found its footing after news that a U.S. government shutdown had faded. Spot gold prices and U.S. gold futures were both lower to start the week.

“We see gold maintaining a relatively higher trading range in May as tensions with North Korea will command more attention now that the bearish impact of the French election is out of the way,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir told Reuters.

Spot silver prices fell to their lowest levels in a month and a half early on.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar, battered last week by the announcement of U.S. countervailing duties on softwood lumber and harsh words from U.S. President Donald Trump about the Canadian dairy sector, continues to trade just above the 73-cent (U.S.) mark. Some analysts see the loonie dipping further to between 71 cents and 72 cents in coming weeks. This week, the markets will see several economic reports - March trade data on Thursday and April employment figures on Friday - which could move the Canadian dollar.

"The Canadian dollar has been unable to capitalize on USD weakness this year," National Bank economists Krishen Rangasamy and Stéfane Marion said in a morning note. "The currency sank for a third consecutive month in April despite improving economic data, hammered by a dovish Bank of Canada, soft oil prices and import duties slapped by the U.S. on Canadian lumber exports."

They said moderating economic figures could keep the loonie under pressure, but a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada in response to a second-half rebound and the need to cool a hot housing market could offer some respite for the Canadian dollar, they noted. "As such, we have brought forward by one quarter to Q3 the timeline when we see the loonie hitting a trough."

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, found its footing after modest losses in Asian trading early on news that the U.S. government appeared to have staved off a shutdown. The safe-haven yen initially rose against the greenback in response to a missile test Saturday by North Korea, but then slipped as concern faded. The euro was flat after gaining some altitude Friday on news that euro zone inflation rose more than expected, returning to the European Central Bank's target range.

In bonds, the yield on 10-year U.S. treasuries edged higher after dropping for three consecutive sessions.

Stocks set to see action

Pembina Pipeline Corp. said it would buy Veresen Inc. in a deal valued at $9.7-billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities. Pembina said Veresen shareholders could opt to get either 0.4287 of a Pembina share or $18.65 in cash. That is a 22.5 per cent premium to Pembina’s last close, the companies said.Pembina said it would pay as much as about $1.52-billion in cash and 99.5 million of its stock.

Twitter Inc. is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The channel, which is yet to be named and is expected to begin operations this fall, would be announced Monday, WSJ said.

It’s the busiest stretch of the earnings system for TSX-listed companies this week, with one-third of S&P/TSX composite index members set to report. Companies set to report Monday include Agrium Inc. and Centerra Gold Inc.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for March. The consensus projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent from February, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Index [personal consumption expenditures] for March. The Street expects a decline of 0.1 per cent from February and a rise of 1.6 per cent year over year.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing PMI for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for April. The consensus is 56.5, down from 57.2 in March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for March. The Street expects a rise of 0.4 per cent from the previous month.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

