Technology shares could be in for another solid day Tuesday as U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed start broadly, but also suggested the tech-heavy Nasdaq was likely to open in positive territory. On Monday, the Nasdaq touched a record high with the world's five biggest companies by market capitalization - Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook - all managing either intraday or closing highs. On Tuesday, Apple will report its latest results after the close of trading. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings to climb about 6 per cent in the latest quarter, but the tech behemoth also has a strong record of topping forecasts, having posted earnings beats in 16 of the last 17 quarters.

Over all, first-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 13.6 per cent, the strongest rise since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. European equivalents are seen up 13.9 per cent, Reuters reported. Investors will also be awaiting Wednesday's Fed decision - few expect the central bank to move on rates - and assessing suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump that he could move to break up that country's big banks.

"U.S. markets still managed to start the month of May on a positive note also helped by a late Congressional deal to avert a government shutdown as the debt ceiling was raised, though the banks did suffer a bit of a roller-coaster ride on comments from President Trump that he might consider measures to break up the big banks, reversing the repeal of Glass-Steagall by Bill Clinton in 1999," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a research note.

In Toronto, stock futures pointed to a slightly weaker start to the trading day. On Monday, Canada's main stock index finished modestly lower, pulled down in part by declines by mining shares, another tumble by Home Capital and a decline by in Pembina Pipeline Corp. following acquistion news.

Overseas, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 per cent to its highest level since June 2015, as many of the region’s markets also reopened after a long holiday weekend. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent on strong earnings news. In early going, Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.46 per cent at 7,237.42 points; while Germany's DAX edged up 0.18 per cent and Paris' CAC advanced 0.40 per cent.

Oil prices rose in early going as traders pinned hopes that major OPEC exporters would extend production cuts through the rest of the year, helping offset rising output in the U.S., Canada and Libya. OPEC and other producers meet again on May 25. Most expect output cuts to be extend into the second half of 2017. Crude prices slumped last week on news that two Libyan oil fields had restarted and that U.S. producers had brought more rigs online.

"In this context, OPEC’s efforts to limit production to sustain prices are increasingly less efficient." London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya noted. "The downside prevails, as the $47 could be thought as a reasonable target for sellers. The upside risk would be an unscheduled announcement from the OPEC members to halt the bleeding and/or softer expansion in U.S. oil inventories (due on Wednesday)."

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, is scheduled to release inventory data for the week to April 28 at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Benchmark crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate were both higher in early trading.

Meanwhile, gold prices held near three-week lows on diminishing demand for the safe-haven metal and the U.S. dollar rallied against the yen. Spot gold prices were mostly unchanged. U.S. gold futures were only slightly higher. Silver prices were up nearly half a percentage point after having fallen 2 per cent on Monday to levels last seen in early March.

The Canadian dollar was little changed from Monday's Bank of Canada closing price, with little economic news until the second half of the week to offer clear direction. The next big Canadian economic release is due Thursday, when the Bank of Canada releases trade figures for March. In a recent report, Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter noted that the loonie was likely to remain on the defensive for some time a a result of stalled interest rates, sagging oil and worries over the U.S. trade. He says the bank sees the loonie rebounding to around the 75 cent mark by year's end depending on a rebound in oil and "a trace of normalcy in trade."

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, hit a one-month high against the yen, helped by a surge in U.S. government bond yields after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented on the possibility of ultra long-term bond issuance. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, he said that issuing debt exceeding 30-years in maturity “can absolutely make sense.”

Those comments drove 30-year yields to their highest levels in three weeks.

Elsewhere, the euro held its own against the greenback. Traders cited recent U.S. economic reports that had come in on the disappointing side and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will point to those factors when it delivers its rate announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar has fallen nearly 4 per cent against the euro in the first four months of this year.

The founder of Home Capital Group Inc. attempted to reach a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission over allegations the company violated securities laws, but the negotiations broke down and led to a formal case that has helped push the mortgage lender into financial trouble.

Encana Corp. reportied strong first-quarter results, including profits that whizzed past analyst estimates. The Calgary-based company, which reports in U.S. currency, had $431 million of net income, or 44 cents per share. Operating earnings were $104 million or 11 cents per share. Analysts had estimated two cents per share of net income and three cents per share of operating earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data. Its shares jumped 3.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Higher energy costs and lower phosphate prices helped swing fertilizer giant Agrium Inc. to a worse than expected net loss for the first quarter. The results, reported Monday in U.S. dollars, showed an $11-million net loss or $0.08 per share, compared with net earnings of $2-million or $0.02 per share for the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected a slightly better quarter, with a consensus complied by Thomson Reuters looking for a $7.7-million loss and $0.07 cents per share.

BP’s profit nearly tripled in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier thanks to higher oil prices and production, and as its sharp cost cutting drive bears fruit. BP joined oil major rivals including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Total in posting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, mostly thanks to higher oil and gas prices. Its shares rose 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Drug maker Pfizer Inc. reported a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance. The largest U.S. drug maker’s net profit rose to $3.12-billion, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $3.04-billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 1.7 per cent to $12.78-billion. But its shares fell 0.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Auto stocks could see some big moves on Tuesday with the release of new vehicle sales for both Canada and the United States The two markets started to diverge in March, as Canadian sales hit a new record, while the U.S. vehicle sales disappointed.

Apple Inc. reports after the bell. The consensus forecast is for adjusted earnings of $2.02 a share, up 6 per cent year-over-year, on revenue of $53.1-billion. Apple has a strong history of earnings beats, with 16 of the last 17 quarters coming in ahead of forecasts, according to Bloomberg data. Its shares are up 0.4 per cent in premarket trading.

MasterCard Inc. reported first-quarter profit of $1.08-billion or $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations of 94 cents per share. Revenue was $2.73-billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts of $2.64-billion. Its shares rose 1.4 per cent in premarket trading.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. will boost its international presence later this decade and ratchet up its competition against Air Canada with the purchase of 10 Boeing 787 airplanes. The planes are scheduled to be delivered between the first quarter of 2019 and December, 2021, giving WestJet the ability to expand its European offerings as well as fly to South America and Asia. At the current list price of $270-million (U.S.) apiece, WestJet’s firm order is worth $2.7-billion or a total of $5.4-billion if all 10 options are exercised.

China’s factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered and commodity prices fell, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in April, missing economist forecasts’ of 51.0 and a significant decline from March’s 51.2.

