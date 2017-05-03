Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower start Wednesday as investors braced for the Federal Reserves latest policy announcement. The powerful U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady but analysts will be watching for indications of when the next rate hike is likely and how many will follow this year. Ahead of Wednesday's announcement, the probability of a June hike stands at just over 67 per cent.

"The FOMC’s accompanying statement will be the major focus as investors will be seeking any hints or details regarding the Fed’s interest rate policy outlook, the balance sheet shrinkage plans, and whether the portfolio normalization would interfere with the speed of the rate normalization," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a morning note. The Fed is expected to pull the trigger on two or three more interest-rate hikes before the end of 2017. Ahead of the announcement, the markets will also be weighing the latest private-hiring numbers from ADP for signs of how Friday's non-farm payroll figures will hold up. Economists expect to see U.S. private hiring rise by 175,000 positions. The numbers could face some skepticism after March's ADP report showed an increase of 263,000 positions only to be followed by a far weaker increase in the broader market.

In Canada, TSX futures pointed to a flat start to the trading day as oil bounced back from near 2017 lows after preliminary figures showed a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 44.02 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,619.65.

Overseas, in Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent early on. Markets in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed Wednesday for a public holiday. Japan's markets will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.25 per cent.

Crude prices rebounded after brushing up against 2017 lows after figures from the American Petroleum Institute released late Tuesday showed crude stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels, almost double the decline most analyst had expected. Both Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude were trading higher early on, although analysts said underlying concerns continue to put a lid on gains.

"Yesterday was the fifth time Brent prices have traded under $50 (U.S.) a barrel in the last two months and the fifth time when they promptly bounced, though current spot at $50.24 isn't exactly encouraging," Societe Generale's Kit Juckes said.

The U.S. government releases the Energy Information Administration's latest inventory data on Wednesday afternoon. Traders are still waiting for clear word that OPEC producers will extend production cuts through the second half of the year and assurance that members are complying with current set levels. OPEC members meet later this month.

Russia, contributing the largest production cut outside OPEC, said on Wednesday that as of May 1, it had curbed output by more than 300,000 bpd since October, Reuters reported. That means Russia has achieved its reduction target a month ahead of schedule, just as the latest Reuters survey of OPEC production showed compliance had fallen slightly. More oil from Angola and higher UAE output than originally thought meant OPEC compliance with its production-cutting deal slipped to 90 per cent from a revised 92 per cent in March, the Reuters survey showed.

Meanwhile, gold held near three-week lows as the U.S. dollar firmed. Spot gold prices and U.S. gold futures were largely flat in early trading. Silver was also largely unchanged.

The Canadian dollar was down marginally from Tuesday's Bank of Canada closing price, continuing to trade below 73 cents (U.S.). The loonie has lost about 2.5 per cent against the greenback over the past month. In a note, RBC Capital markets global head of FX strategy Elsa Lignos said the loonie has been battered by a "perfect storm" of negative factors starting with the recent sell-off in crude and followed up by rising concerns about Canada's housing market and interest-rate differentials between the Fed and the Bank of Canada.

The U.S. dollar edged higher against most major currencies as traders bet on a June rate hike by the Fed. However, economic concerns continue to linger, with weak U.S. auto sales adding to worries.

“If you look at how markets are positioned right now, it feels like hoping for the best but psychologically braced for a not so positive message,” said UBS Wealth Management analyst Geoffrey Yu told Reuters. “The data of late probably hasn’t been enough to justify any excess buoyancy or excess bullishnesss.”

The euro edged lower early on but continued to hold close to five-and-a-half month highs as concerns over the outcome of this weekends French presidential vote continued to abate. Opinion polls continue to show a strong lead by centrist Emmanuel Macron over anti-euro nationalist Marine Le Pen.

French government bond yields fell to their lowest since mid-January, while the spread to German bond yields - often seen as a gauge of political risk - remained near its lowest level since December.

Apple Inc. reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for its second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers may have held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition of the company’s most important product later this year. Under pressure from shareholders to hand over more of its $250-billion-plus hoard of cash and investments, Apple boosted its capital return program by $50-billion, increased its share repurchase authorization by $35-billion and raised its quarterly dividend by 10.5 per cent. Shares fell in the premarket late Tuesday but had regained their footing by early Wednesday.

Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. delayed the release of financial results on Tuesday as the company recruits new board members in a bid to restore its credibility, stem the bleeding of deposits and find a potential buyer or investor. Home Capital is expected to announce as early as this week that it will add members to its board who have experience in restructuring financial companies. The company is the country’s largest lender to home owners who typically do not qualify for mortgages from the big banks.

Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 19.2-per-cent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and as discounting attracted more customers to its stores. Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to $230-million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 25, from $193-million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier. The latest quarter also included a gain of $11-million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue rose marginally to $10.40-billion from $10.38-billion last year.

Torstar Corp., the owner of the Toronto Star and other media operations, is making provisions to cut 110 positions. Torstar hasn’t provided details about what parts of its business will lose positions. But Torstar says it’s aiming for $5.3-million of annualized savings. The Toronto-based newspaper and digital media company says it had a $24.4-million loss in the first quarter of this year. Its revenue was down by $18.1-million or 10 per cent from the same time last year.

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for April. Consensus is an increase of 175,000 jobs from March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM for April.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement.

Toronto’s housing market showed signs of cooling in April as prices for low-rise homes dropped slightly compared to March and a surge of new listings increased the available supply of resale homes. Prices continued gains compared to a year earlier, rising 25 per cent in April for all types of homes compared to April, 2016, according to sales data from the Toronto Real Estate Board. TREB said the average selling price for all homes types hit a new record level of $920,791 in the Greater Toronto Area in April.

