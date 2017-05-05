Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures posted to a mixed start while futures in Toronto signalled a weaker open ahead of key jobs figures for both the United States and Canada. Falling oil prices also sent investors to the sidelines and sparked a rally in safe-haven bonds, metals and currencies. On the employment front, economists expect the latest figures to show that U.S. hiring rose by about 193,000 positions last month, following a disappointing rise of 98,000 jobs in March. In a note, RBC Capital Markets suggested April hiring could climb as high as 215,000 jobs.

"The reality is that fundamental indicators of the labour backdrop remain upbeat," RBC economists said. "Withheld income tax receipts are running at the best clip since 2013 (and it took the expiration of the upper-income Bush tax cuts to get us there back then) while jobless claims suggest little to no stress on the firing side."

In Canada, the markets are looking for a modest increase of just 10,000 new jobs last month with the unemployment rate likely to sit unchanged at 6.7 per cent. A reading at that level is unlikely to do anything to improve the immediate prospects for the Canadian dollar, which was sent spinning to a 14-month low alongside oil's decline.

Stocks in Asia and Europe were mostly lower. Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each lost 0.8 per cent on the final trading day of the week. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent by about 5:15 a.m., while the Paris CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX were down by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices fell to its lowest level in five months as supply overhang continued to spook the market, even as Saudi Arabian and Russia signalled that they were ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts through the rest of the year. Early on, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell more than 3 per cent to touch its lowest level since November. Benchmark Brent was also down 3 per cent in early going. Both managed to pare losses as trading continued after Saudi Arabia’s OPEC Governor Adeeb Al-Aama told Reuters OPEC and non-OPEC nations were close to agreeing a deal on supply cuts. On Thursday, reports suggested OPEC was likely to extend its supply cuts through the rest of the year but were unlikely to agree to a deeper reduction.

"Fears that the OPEC’s output reduction plans would not suffice to reduce the global supply glut weigh on the price of a barrel," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya noted. "Dip-buyers are expected to intervene into the $40 level for a minor correction, given that the oil market has stepped into the oversold territory."

Meanwhile, gold rebounded after two days of significant losses but remained on track for its biggest loss in six months on diminishing concern about the outcome of the French presidential election and growing expectations that the U.S. will raise interest rates next month.

Spot gold prices and U.S. gold futures for June were both higher early on. For the week, however, gold prices were seen ending the week down about 2.6 per cent, the biggest weekly decline since November.

Silver prices were up more than 1 per cent. Copper prices recovered from a five-month low as buyers returned to the market.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar remained well below the 73-cent (U.S.) mark in early trading mirroring oil's recent declines. The toxic mix of weaker commodities, worries over trade tensions with the United States and a widening gap between Canadian and U.S. interest rates have all played a factor in the loonie's decline. Some economist have also cited concerns about the Toronto housing market as also playing a part in the currency's downward trajectory. BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri notes that the Canadian dollar is now the worst performing major currency this year, falling 2 per cent against a 'wavering' greenback.

Oil's sharp decline triggered an increase in the yen. The euro hit its highest level in six months ahead of the French election. Polls now expect centrist Emmanuel Macron to handily beat right-wing and anti-euro rival Marine Le Pen.

The gap between French and German 10-year government borrowing costs also hit a six-month low.

Stocks set to see action

Canada’s No. 2 pipeline operator, TransCanada Corp, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher earning from its U.S. and Mexican natural gas pipelines business. Earnings from its U.S. natural gas pipelines more than doubled, helped by its acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group Inc last year for about $13-billion. Profit from its Mexico natural gas pipelines also rose about 162 per cent to $118-million. The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $643-million, or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $252 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. The latest quarter included about $48-million in charges, mainly related to the acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group. The year-ago quarter included charges of about C$211 million, mainly related to the termination of Alberta power purchase agreements. Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Air Canada reported a quarterly loss that was much smaller than expected, as it flew more passengers, offseting a sharp rise in fuel costs. Passenger revenue increased 8.1 per cent to $3.1-billion in the first quarter ended March 31, Canada's largest airline said, as passenger traffic rose 14 per cent. Air Canada has added more wide-body aircraft to its fleet that has helped the airline expand into new routes in Europe and Asia. The company said adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM) — a measure of how much an airline spends to fly a passenger — fell 5.7 per cent in the quarter.

ChemChina has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43-billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday. The deal, announced in February 2016, was prompted by China’s desire to use Syngenta’s portfolio of top-tier chemicals and patent-protected seeds to improve domestic agricultural output. It is China’s biggest foreign takeover to date.

Warren Buffett said he has sold about one-third of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s big stake in IBM Corp., CNBC reported, reducing a bet by the famed investor that surprised many and which so far has yet to prove successful.

Home Capital Group Inc. is facing a major cash demand in coming weeks as $325-million of institutional deposit notes mature, adding more urgency to the mortgage lender’s need to secure long-term financing.

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sold about $1-billion in company stock as part of a planned divestiture, a month after the world’s third-richest man said he spends about that amount annually on his space exploration company Blue Origin LLC, Bloomberg reported. Bezos sold 1 million shares from Tuesday to Thursday ranging in price from about $935 to $950 per share, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. He still owns 79.9 million shares, or about 17 percent of the company, down from 83 million shares at the end of 2015.

Cigna Corp. reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strength in its commercial business and raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year. Last week, a U.S. appeals court blocked Anthem Inc’s bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court’s decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare. Anthem said on Friday it was filing a petition with the United States Supreme Court to review the appeals court decision. Excluding items, the company earned $2.77 per share, well above the analysts’ average estimate of $2.45. Its shares rose 2.7 per cent in premarket trading.

After the bell on Thursday, Pembina Pipeline Corp., fresh off its $5.8-billlion deal to acquire Veresen Inc., easily surpassed the Street'ss consensus with adjusted first-quarter earnings of 49 cents a share, compared to an average forecast of about 34 cents. Pembina's quarterly profit more than doubled over the same period last year. The company's CEO, Mick Dilger, called it a "very successful start to a transformational year."

Economic News

Hiring rebounded in April as U.S. employers added 211,000 jobs, a sign the economy’s sluggish growth in the first three months of the year may prove temporary. Th figure was higher than expected as economists were estimating the economy would create 193,000 jobs in March. The Labor Department says the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.4 per cent from 4.5 per cent, reaching its lowest level in a decade. That also beat expectations as the Street was expecting the unemployment rate to tick up to 4.6 per cent. The figures suggest that businesses expect consumer demand to rebound after a lacklustre showing in the first quarter, when Americans boosted their spending at the slowest pace in seven years.

Average paychecks grew more slowly, increasing 2.5 per cent over the past 12 months. That’s below March’s annual gain. Typically, employers are forced to pay more as they compete for a smaller pool of unemployed workers. Hourly pay gains are usually closer to 3.5 per cent in a strong economy.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for April. Estimate is a net increase of 10,000 jobs, or 0.1 per cent, from March with the unemployment rate remaining at 6.7 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly wages for April. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from March and 2.7 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for April.

(1:30 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks at Brown University in Providence, RI on “125 Years of Women’s Participation in the Economy”

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

