Equity Markets

World markets pulled back Monday in the wake of the widely anticipated win by centrist Emmanuel Macon in the French presidential election. Markets had mostly priced in the victory with advance polls tapping him as the winner through much of the run up to Sunday's vote. In North America, U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat start as investors weighed the impact of Macron's win and the health of the euro-zone economy alongside the continuing parade of corporate earnings.

"With markets having rallied throughout last week in expectation of a Macron win, there was little upside left for equities and the euro," IG's Chris Beauchamp said in a morning note. "The Dax is a case in point – an all-time high last week has been followed by a classic ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’, with modest losses this morning."

With political tensions in France easing, he said, markets will now turn their attention to other issues, including the ongoing commodity crunch in China.

In Toronto, an early reading on futures suggested a positive start as oil prices rose on talk of supply cuts by big OPEC exporters.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei jumped 2.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down about .03 per cent, while Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were off by between 0.3 and 0.9 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were up early on as talk for more supply cuts by OPEC's biggest exporters helped take the sting out of higher U.S. production and a boom in drilling across North America. Both Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate were higher after a rough ride last week. Both futures contracts have fallen by more than 10 per cent in the last month as the supply overhang haunts the market.

Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, said on Monday that he expects production cuts to be extended to cover all of 2017 and maybe even into 2018. OPEC meets again on May 25. Meanwhile, U.S. energy firms continue to add rigs. Figures released by Baker Hughes Inc. on Friday showed firms had increased rig counts for the 16th week in a row. Since last May, U.S. producers have added 387 oil rigs or about 123 per cent, according to Goldman Sachs.

"WTI traded at $47/barrel in Asia, after having bottomed at $43.90 on May 4th," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "The recovery could extend past the $50 level, as the period until the next OPEC meeting will likely be an interesting playground for speculators. We remind that the speculative oil positions are sufficiently short, hinting at the possibility of a short-term unwind."

Gold prices edged higher. Traders cited bargain hunting after the precious metal fell to a seven-week low early on. Both spot gold prices and U.S. gold futures advanced. Last week, gold posted its biggest weekly percentage decline since later last year, ending the week down more than 3 per cent. Spot silver prices were also higher Monday morning.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading above 73 cents (U.S.) on Monday, helped by oil's rebound. Overnight, the Canadian dollar had traded as high as 73.29 cents before giving back some of those gains. Trade issues, however, continue to weigh on the loonie. RBC Capital Markets analysts noted that, on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told B.C. Premier Christy Clark that Ottawa is considering B.C.'s request for a ban on thermal coal shipments, stepping up Canada's rhetoric on the issue.

The euro, meanwhile, fell against the U.S. dollar in early trading in Asia as the glow from Mr. Macron's win faded and attention turned to monetary policy. Reuters said the story was similar in euro zone government debt markets: the premium investors demand to hold French rather than German benchmark 10-year bonds narrowed to its tightest in six months as markets opened on Monday, but then reversed.

The gap between 10-year yields on French and German government bonds last stood at around 37 basis points, off opening lows around 33 basis points. The spread between yields in Germany and Italy, which faces an election before May 2018, rose to as high as 183 basis points, up 10 basis points from the day’s lows. Yields on lower-rated southern European government debt, seen most vulnerable to a reduction in the pace or scale of the ECB stimulus that has suppressed borrowing costs, rose.

The safe-haven Japanese yen was just above break even against the greenback after having hit a seven-week low in early trading. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of its biggest peers, was up 0.2 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Home Capital Group Inc. has continued to burn through capital, announcing Monday it has drawn down $1.4-billion of its $2-billion credit line and has suspended its dividend as deposits sink further. The mortgage lender also announced it has appointed three new directors to its board as part of its governance “renewal process,” and has named director Brenda Eprile as its new board chair. Former chair Kevin Smith will remain on the board as an independent director.

Hudson’s Bay Co. has hired a debt restructuring adviser to review potential options for combining its business with debt-laden U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus Group, according to people familiar with the matter. The move, reported by Reuters, is the clearest indication yet that Neiman Marcus’ $4.7-billion debt pile poses significant challenges to a merger between Hudson’s Bay, owner of the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains, and private equity-owned Neiman Marcus.

Handbag maker Coach Inc. said it would buy smaller rival Kate Spade & Co. for $2.4-billion. The $18.50-per-share cash offer represents a premium of 9 percent to Kate Spade’s Friday close. Shares of Kate Spade rose 8.4 per cent in premarket trading while Coach shares slid 0.4 per cent.

KKR & Co. is in talks with Toshiba Corp. about a preemptive bid for the Japanese company’s memory chips business that would accelerate completion of a sale and end negotiations with other potential acquirers, according to people familiar with the matter. Toshiba is in favour of the proposal from KKR and Innovation Network Corp. of Japan because it would simplify regulatory approval and speed up the delivery of much-needed cash, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Amazon.com Inc is dominating the nascent market for voice-controlled speakers, research firm eMarketer said on Monday. The e-commerce giant’s Amazon Echo and Echo Dot devices will claim a 70.6 percent share of the U.S. market this year, the study found. The speakers feature Alexa, Amazon’s voice-controlled aide, which users can tell to play music, order an Uber or turn on the house lights.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said first-quarter profit fell 27 per cent, reflecting a big decline in investment gains. Net income fell to $4.06-billion, or $2,469 per Class A share, from $5.59-billion, or $3,401, a year earlier. Berkshire also held its closely watched annual meeting over the weekend. During the meeting, Mr. Buffett criticized Wells Fargo & Co. for failing to stop employees from signing up customers for bogus accounts even after learning it was happening, causing a scandal.

Tyson Foods Inc., the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, reported a 21.3 per cent slump in quarterly profit as a fire at two of its plants in the period disrupted chicken production, hurting sales at the company’s second-biggest business. Its shares fell 2.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Straight Path Communications Inc. said on Monday an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder, in the latest move in a bidding war with AT&T Inc. The unnamed company is Verizon Communications Inc., sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The all-stock offer of $184 per share represents an enterprise value of about $3.1-billion, Straight Path said. That tops AT&T Inc’s offer of $95.63 per share or $1.25-billion, which was announced last month. Straight Path’s shares jumped nearly 27 per cent to $205 in premarket trading on Monday. Shares of Verizon and AT&T were largely unchanged.

Economic News

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada housing starts for April. The consensus projection is an annualized rate decline of 13.1 per cent.

China’s import growth slowed faster than expected in April, as inbound shipments of commodities such as iron ore and copper weakened, while export growth more than halved, in line with a general cooling in demand for electronic gadgets. China’s April imports rose 11.9 per cent, cooling from March’s 20.3 per cent rise, official data showed on Monday, and missing analysts’ expectations for an 18 per cent rise. Exports rose 8.0 per cent from a year earlier, slowing from a 16.4 per cent rise in the previous month and short of expectations of 10.4 per cent.

With files from Reuters

