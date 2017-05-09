Equity Markets

Volatility - or lack of it - will be on the minds of traders Tuesday. North American stock futures pointed to a flat-to-positive start on Wall Street as earnings continue to flood in. At the top of most traders' minds this morning, however, is the VIX index of implied volatility on the S&P 500, also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge." The VIX closed at 9.77, its lowest reading since the end of 1993. Overnight, it fell to its lowest intraday level since the end of 2006. Although low volatility may, on the surface, appear welcome news for stocks, analysts aren't entirely sure.

"Beyond the immediate reaction though, too little (volatility) is too much of a good thing." Societe Generale's Kit Juckes said in a morning note. "Is it evidence of a quiet, news-free world? Not really. It's mostly evidence that the Fed is predictable and steady, but you can have too much of that.For steady, read slow and for predictable read complacent"

In Toronto, futures pointed to a modestly positive start to the trading day. Oil remained relatively steady as the competing forces of production and supply overhang continued to battle it out. Earnings from Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and George Weston Ltd. will help give direction. On the political side, residents of British Columbia go to the polls on Tuesday. More than half the companies on the S&P/TSX composite index have now reported first-quarter results.

Overseas, European stocks rose overnight, helped by historically low market volatility. Europe’s index of top 300 shares was up 0.4 per cent at 1,552 points, Germany’s DAX Germany’s DAX rose 0.3 per cent, France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.4 per cent. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.3 per cent, while the Shanghai composite managed a slim 0.1 per cent increase. Tokyo's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices moved slightly higher as a skittish market waits for clear signals that production cuts are helping curb global crude inventories. Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate futures were both up slightly in early going.

"Buyers are tempted to take a chance on an eventual positive move, provided that OPEC hints at the extension of production cuts at May 25th meeting," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "Meanwhile, many investors are quite reluctant to take the bet, indicating that extending cuts may not be enough per se, OPEC and its allies may need to envisage deeper cuts."

She also noted big swings are likely as speculators take hold of the market.

So far, OPEC has held to its vow to cut production. But at the same time, U.S. output has climbed by more than 10 per cent since the middle of last year. Signals from OPEC and non-member producers have suggested it will extend production cuts into next year at the May meeting. Weekly U.S. figures on crude production and inventories, as well as monthly reports on supply and demand from OPEC and the U.S. Energy Information Administration this week, should help give a clearer picture of crude inventory levels.

Elsewhere, gold was still near its lowest levels in seven weeks, despite a slight gain early Tuesday. Demand for the safe-haven metal has slipped since the centrist win in France's presidential election over the weekend. Both spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both modestly higher. Spot silver prices were also just a hair above break even. Copper edged higher after falling to a four-month low a day earlier on figures indicating a sharp drop in imports to the massive Chinese market.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading higher against its U.S. counterpart, holding above 73 cents (U.S.). Overnight, the loonie dipped as low as 72.95 cents. RBC Capital Markets analysts noted that, ahead of the B.C. election, the Liberals and NDP were in a statistical tie and suggested the timing of the election may be a factor in Ottawa's recent step up in trade rhetoric. Trade worries, volatile oil prices, rising worries about Canada's housing market - particularly in Toronto - and the prospect of widening interest rate spreads have all been cited by traders as factors in the loonie's recent slide.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar and the euro both advanced against the yen overnight. With concerns about France's position in the euro zone easing, traders returned their focus to monetary policy.

“We are going back to trading diverging monetary policy,” said Athanasios Vamvakadis, head of G10 currency strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London told Reuters.

“The market has priced in a 75 to 80-per-cent chance of a U.S. rate hike in June. At the same time the market expects that the (European Central Bank) will start tapering later this year. So both the euro and dollar should do well against the yen.”

In bonds, German two-year government bond yields briefly rose to minus 0.64 per cent, their highest level since the end of January, while benchmark 10-year Bund yields were 2 basis points higher on the day at 0.44 per cent - close to six-week highs hit on Monday.

Stocks set to see action

Home Capital Group Inc. has found a buyer for Home Trust mortgages, extending a lifeline and opening the door for an outright sale of the embattled alternative lender. An unidentified purchaser has agreed to take up to $1-billion in qualifying uninsured mortgages, expressing “immediate interest” in commitments and renewals for as much as $500-million. “This is another step forward in the company’s efforts to restore confidence in our operations,” chair Brenda Eprile said of the company, which is caught up in a regulatory probe and whose deposits have been eroding sharply.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, due to a one-time income tax benefit, and the drugmaker also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast. The company’s U.S.-listed shares jumped about 13 per cent in premarket trading. Net income attributable to Valeant was $628-million, or $1.79 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $374-million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. Net income in the latest quarter included a one-time income tax benefit of $908-million from a non-cash internal restructuring that occurred during this time, Valeant said. Revenue fell to $2.11-billion from $2.37-billion. Its shares jumped nearly 13 per cent in premarket trading in New York.

George Weston Ltd. is reporting a 189 per cent increase to its first-quarter profit, mostly because of improved results from its stake in Loblaw. The Toronto-based company, which also owns the Weston Foods bakery business, had $107-million or 83 cents per share of net income for common shareholders in the quarter ended March 25. That’s up from $37-million in the comparable period last year, even though revenue was unchanged at $10.8-billion.

British lender Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut 334 jobs and offshore more jobs to India, the Unite union said on Tuesday. The tax payer-backed bank plans to cut jobs within technology in areas including Finance Solutions, Risk Solutions, Natwest Markets Technology and Digital Engineering Services, among others, Unite said in a statement calling the cuts “unjustified”.

Walt Disney Co. reports earnings after the close. Analysts expect earnings per share of about $1.41 (U.S.) a share.

Office supply chain Office Depot Inc. reported its first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by the sale of some stores and lower costs. The company’s net income rose to $116-million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 1, from $46-million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales fell to $2.68-billion from $2.88-billion. Its shares slipped 0.01 per cent in premarket trading.

Ontario is selling a further $2.79-billion stake in Hydro One Ltd., taking advantage of the recent short-term strength in the share price to shave down its holding. The province said it sold 120 million shares at $23.25 apiece on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of Bay Street investment banks. The deal was done at a 3.25-per-cent discount to the closing price of $24.03.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for March. The estimate is a rise of 1.0 per cent from February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for March (final). The analyst estimate is a decline of 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

British shoppers are increasingly seeking bargains to offset rising inflation and employers are finding it harder to recruit migrant workers, according to surveys published on Tuesday which reflected the impact of last year’s Brexit vote. Total retail sales showed their strongest year-on-year growth in six years in April, but the jump largely reflected the timing of the Easter holiday which fell in March last year but in April in 2017, the British Retail Consortium said.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press

