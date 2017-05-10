Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a lower start for Wall Street on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise firing of FBI director James Comey injected a degree of uncertainty into the market just days after the centrist win in the French presidential election helped restore a degree of calm. In a letter, Trump cited the need to restore "public trust and confidence" in law enforcement. The firing also came as Mr. Comey led a probe into collusion between Mr. Trump's election campaign and Russia.

"It’s not every day that the US president fires the head of the FBI, so some of what we are seeing could be concerns about the political situation in the U.S.," IG's Chris Beauchamp said in a morning note.

On this side of the border, futures pointed to a lower start for stocks. Factoring into the day's trading will be Sun Life Financial Inc.'s earnings miss. After Tuesday's close, the insurer reported adjusted earnings of 93 cents, short of the Streets forecast of 99 cents. Sun Life's dividend increase was also shy of analysts' expectations. Oil prices, meanwhile, edged higher early on expectations of a pullback in U.S. inventories. As well, B.C.'s hard-fought provincial election saw the governing Liberals cut to a minority government, the first elected in the province since 1952.

Overseas, European shares slipped from 21-month highs. Above-forecast earnings have helped lift markets across the globe and volatility has fallen to lowest levels in decades. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 per cent, led down by construction and materials stocks, having hit its highest since August 2015 on Tuesday. London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by early on, Germany’s DAX was down slightly, and the Paris CAC 40 slipped 0.1 per cent

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent to a 17-month high, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, while the Shanghai composite lost 0.9 per cent. South Korean stocks led losers as investors took profits after liberal leader Moon Jae-in was elected president.

Commodities

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude were both higher on a bigger-than-expected fall in crude inventories and signals from OPEC that efforts will continue to rebalance the market. The latest figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell 5.8 million barrels last week. Analysts had expected a decline of 1.8 million barrels. Official numbers on weekly U.S. crude and oil product inventories from the U.S. government’s Department of Energy were due to be released later Wednesday.

"Today’s EIA data is expected to confirm the decline in oil inventories," LCG's senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. She said the market expects a contraction of 2 million barrels, compared with the previous week's decline of 900,000 barrels. "Soft data could revive buyers and encourage a renewed positive attempt in WTI," she said.

A Reuters report that Saudi Arabia would cut crude supplies to Asia also helped lift crude prices.

State-owned Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asian customers by about 7 million barrels in June, a source told the news agency, as part of OPEC’s agreement to reduce production.

Seven million barrels is roughly two days of oil imports into Japan, the world’s fourth biggest importer, Reuters noted. Aramco had previously maintained supplies to important Asian customers.

Elsewhere, gold prices pulled back from Tuesday's eight-week high as the U.S. dollar slipped on news of Mr. Comey's ouster. The likelihood of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year helped cap declines. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were up in early trading. Among other precious metals, silver was flat after sliding to its weakest since early January. Platinum was up marginally.

Copper prices neared four-month lows on concerns about weak demand in China.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading up slightly but still below 73 cents early on. The day's range so far was 72.82 cents (U.S.) and 73.06 cents. RBC Capital Markets cited lingering weakness in crude prices and widening Canada-U.S. interest rate spreads as factors. The outcome of the B.C. election may also give traders pause as they weigh trade implications, particularly what the shift to a Liberal minority could mean in the face of building rhetoric with the United States.

The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week high against the yen as risk appetite bounced back following a dip on news of Mr. Trump's firing of Mr. Comey. The greenback had fallen about 0.6 per cent against the safe-haven yen in the wake of the reports amid accusations from U.S. Democrats that the firing was politically motivated.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, had hit a three-week high on Tuesday, but it slipped early Wednesday morning.

“The ‘Trump trade’ lifted the dollar after the election, but now we have to see if he can deliver on all of his promises,” Bart Wakabayashi, branch manager for State Street Bank and Trust in Tokyo, told Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, was up modestly against both the yen and the U.S. dollar.

In bonds, Greek government borrowing costs hit their lowest level in over five years on Wednesday as Athens looks set to clinch vital bailout loans from its international lenders. The yield on a 10-year Greek bond -- an indication of the cost for the government to raise long-term cash in financial markets -- hit its lowest level since the country’s debt was restructured in March 2012, according to Tradeweb data.

Stocks set to see action

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board become the latest to come out against the re-election of Bombardier Inc.’s Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin and the company’s controversial executive compensation package. The country’s largest pension fund manager said Wednesday it would withhold its vote for Beaudoin and two other directors as well as the pay package. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the British Columbia Investment Management Corp. also said they withheld their votes for the re-election of Beaudoin -- a member of the family that controls Bombardier -- and the pay package.

Toyota Motor Corp. forecast operating profit for the current year to slide by a fifth as Japan’s biggest auto maker expects a hit from increased spending to push sales in its key U.S. market and from a stronger yen. Toyota, the world’s second largest auto maker, sees operating profit at 1.6 trillion yen ($14.06-billion) in the year to March, below an average estimate of 2.3 trillion yen from 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and less than the 1.99 trillion yen profit posted in the year just ended. Toyota and its group companies aim to sell 10.25 million vehicles globally in the year to March, largely unchanged from last year. Sales in North America, its single biggest market where it sells around 28 per cent of its global vehicle sales, are seen easing 0.6 per cent to 2.82 million.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, one of Canada’s largest pension investment managers, said on Wednesday it planned to expand its London operations, hiring staff and boosting investments. PSP, which manages $125.8-billion across a range of markets, said it would increase staffing in London to 40 from 28 over the next 12 months. It opened the office in 2015.

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s first-quarter adjusted earnings, which the company released after the close of trading on Tuesday, amounted to 93 cents a share, failing to meet the Street’s forecast of 99 cents. The company’s quarterly dividend increase of 1.5 cents a common share also fell short of the expected 2-cent hike.

Time Inc., the publisher of Sports Illustrated and People magazines, on Wednesday slashed its dividend in an effort to bolster its balance sheet, and also reported a nearly 8-per-cent fall in quarterly revenue. The company lowered its quarterly dividend to 4 cents per share from 19 cents. Net loss attributable to Time Inc widened to $28-million, or 29 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $10-million, or 10 cents per year, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $636-million from $690-million.

U.S. burger chain Wendy’s Co. reported a 12-per-cent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher labor costs and lower revenue due to fewer company-owned restaurants. Net income fell to $22.3 million from $25.4 million in the first quarter ended April 2, the company said. On a per share basis, the company’s profit remained unchanged at 9 cents per share due to fewer outstanding shares from a year earlier. Revenue fell to $285.8-million from $378.8-million a year earlier, mainly because the company sold more restaurants to franchisees.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for April. The consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from March and a 3.5-per-cent increase year over year.



(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report.

China’s April producer price inflation cooled more than expected in a sign manufacturing activity may be losing momentum along with other sectors of the economy as domestic demand remains muted and the government cracks down on financial risks. Prices for raw materials fell in April from the previous month, pressured by fears that domestic demand will not be strong enough to absorb surging factory output that rose the most in more than two years in March. A renaissance in China’s steel industry has been a major driver of the world’s second-largest economy in recent quarters, helping generate the strongest profit growth in years and adding to a reflationary pulse across the global manufacturing sector.

The Trump administration may tear up the North American free-trade agreement and negotiate separate deals with Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump’s point-man on the file is warning. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also served notice Tuesday that Washington will be “more aggressive” in fighting back against what it believes are unfair trade practices, such as slapping tariffs on imports.

