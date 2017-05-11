Equity Markets

Futures pointed to a flat start for stocks in Toronto early Thursday with financials likely to come under pressure after Moody's cut its rating on Canada's biggest banks. The ratings agency cited concerns over consumer and business debt levels and the country's frothy housing market. The downgrade affects Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada, as well as some affiliates. It also comes amid alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc.'s high-profile woes, which have already put a spotlight on mortgage financing in this country. Also, Bombardier Inc. will be in focus after the transportation giant said Pierre Beaudoin would step down as executive chairman of the board. He will become non-executive chair as of the end of next month. The company, which holds its annual meeting today, has faced a growing backlash over its controversial executive compensation plan, with Canada's biggest pension plans saying they would withhold their votes for Mr. Beaudoin as board chair.

On Wall Street, futures pointed to a lower start. Tech shares could feel some heat after Snap Inc's first set of results since going public fell short of forecasts. The company posted slower-than-expected user growth and revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts amid tough competition from Facebook Inc. Continued fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's sudden firing of FBI director James Comey will also likely continue to cast a shadow over the markets.

Overseas, world stocks were trading near record highs on a rebound in energy stocks helped by oil prices after U.S. fuel inventories fell and Saudi Arabia cut crude shipments to Asia. MSCI’s gauge of global stock markets was up 0.1 per cent, bringing their gains for the year to nearly 10 per cent. London's blue-chip index slipped from its highest level in a month and was trading flat in early going. Germany's DAX was up 0.03 per cent, while France's CAC 40 was down 0.05 per cent. In Asia, the Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent to 19,951.55, its highest close since late 2015. Gains by heavyweight Softbank, which reported strong earnings, helped bolster the index. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 per cent to 3,052.79 points.

Commodities

Crude prices jumped with benchmark Brent topping $50 (U.S.) on a big drop in U.S. inventories and a larger-than-expected cut in supplies from Saudi Arabia to Asia. West Texas Intermediate was also higher, rising more than 1 per cent in early trading.

"Trend and momentum indicators remain positive, and rising speculations that the OPEC would announce further measures to reduce the global supply glut in May 25 meeting keep buyers aler," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "Surpassing $48 (for WTI) could encourage a further rise toward the $50 level."

OPEC and other producers meet later this month. They are widely expected to extend current production cuts through to the end of the year. As well, Saudi Arabia told Asian refiners of its first cuts in crude allocations since OPEC’s output reduction took effect in January. Saudi Aramco will reduce supplies to Asian customers by about 7 million barrels in June, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, U.S. government figures indicated the biggest weekly decline in crude stocks since December as imports fell. Crude inventories fell 5.2 million barrels in the week ended May 5, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report. At 522.5 million barrels, crude stocks were the lowest since February.

Elsewhere, gold edged higher on U.S. dollar declines, holding above eight-week lows touched earlier this week as analysts look ahead to the prospect of a June interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. U.S. gold futures and spot gold prices were both up modestly early on. Spot silver prices were nearly 1 per cent higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar took an early hit on news that Moody's had downgraded the country's biggest banks, but later managed to regain lost ground as oil prices rose. So far, the loonie has traded in a range of 72.77 cents (U.S.) to 73.23 cents for the day after closing Wednesday at 73.14 cents. Early Thursday, the dollar was trading just below the 73-cent mark.

The downgrade had sent a ripple through currency markets, affecting not only the loonie but also the Australian and New Zealand currencies. Adam Cole, RBC's chief currency strategist in London, said the other currencies were affected “ as markets extrapolated the implications to structurally similar bank sectors in Australia and N.Z.”

“As usual, we we would caution against overreacting to the rating agency’s actions, which largely reflect factors already widely known and discounted,” he said.

The yen, U.S. dollar and euro were all holding in tight ranges, the U.S. dollar edged lower after notching an eight-week high against the yen in Asian trading.

In bonds, 10-year bond yields in the euro zone rose 2-3 basis points on the day, with Germany’s benchmark Bund yield up 2.5 basis points at 0.44 per cent. It has risen roughly 28 basis points in the past three weeks alongside the centrist win the French election, a growing focus on monetary policy moves by the Fed and the European Central Bank and a general shift in risk appetite. On Wednesday, ECB President Mario Draghi said it is too early for the ECB to declare victory in efforts to boost inflation despite signs the zone’s economic recovery is building.

Stocks set to see action

Moody’s Investors Service is downgrading Canada’s major banks, warning of frothy house prices and swelling levels of business and consumer debt. The big credit rating agency’s action late Wednesday affects Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada, as well as some affiliates.

Pierre Beaudoin is stepping down as Bombardier Inc.’s executive chairman amid a mounting controversy over executive pay at the Canadian plane and train maker. Mr. Beaudoin will become non-executive chairman, the company said Thursday in advance of its annual meeting after a revolt by several Canadian institutional investors. The move will be effective as of the end of June. This came as Bombardier also reported first-quarter results, with a smaller quarterly loss of $31-million, or 2 cents per share, than $138-million or 7 cents per share a year earlier.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Canadian unit is seeking to raise $1.75-billion in an initial public offering to help fund its contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as the project inches closer to construction, the Globe's Jeff Lewis reports. Houston-based Kinder Morgan plans to offer the restricted voting shares at between $19 and $22 apiece while retaining an ownership stake of up to 77 per cent, according to an updated prospectus filed Wednesday. The offering is led by Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada and is expected to be completed by the end of May. It will list on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Embattled Home Capital Group Inc.posts its latest results after the close. On Wednesday, The Globe and Mail reported that, after three weeks of playing defence, lender Home Capital is attempting to move forward by cutting a deal with rival MCAP Corp. that allows Home Capital to make new mortgages and roll over existing ones. Home Capital, Canada’s largest alternative-mortgage provider, said Tuesday that an “independent third party” intends to buy up to $1.5-billion of its commitments to new mortgages, along with home loans that are up for renewal and existing mortgages in its $18-billion portfolio. On Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation identified the third party as MCAP, a sizable Toronto-based firm that does mortgage finance.

Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp. reported a smaller quarterly profit compared with a year earlier, when the company recorded higher gains related to foreign exchange and commodity risk management. The Calgary, Alberta-based MEG’s net profit fell to $1.59 million ($1.16 million) or 1 cent per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $130.8 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Snap Inc. shares sank in premarket trading on after the parent of the popular disappearing-messaging app Snapchat reported slowing user growth and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates amid stiff competition from Facebook Inc. Snap said its daily active users (DAUs) rose 36.1 per cent to 166 million in the first quarter from a year earlier, down from the 47.7 per cent rise in users for the fourth quarter and 62.8 per cent jump for the third quarter that the company had reported in its IPO filing. Its shares sank 21.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported a 26.1 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly helped by higher margins in its financial business, which markets a range of Canadian Tire branded credit cards, insurance and warranty products. Net profit was $107.9-million, or $1.24 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $85.6-million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose 7.6 per cent to $2.75-billion.

Air Canada said on Thursday it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, which is owned and operated by analytics firm Aimia Inc. “The new program, launching in 2020, will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers,” Benjamin Smith, president of Air Canada’s passenger airlines business said. Air Canada’s contract with Aimia will be in effect until June 29, 2020.

Verizon Communications is buying Straight Path Communications for about $3.1-billion (U.S.), ending a bidding war with AT&T over the wireless licenses company The all-stock deal was announced Thursday, one month after AT&T said that it would buy Straight Path for $1.6-billion. AT&T is declining to match that offer, and Verizon will pay a $38-million termination fee to AT&T on behalf of Straight Path. Straight Path, based in Glen Allen, Virginia, holds spectrum licenses which the telecom companies can use to expand services, including faster 5G service. Verizon's shares were up 0.2 per cent, Straight Path's shares dropped 20 per cent, and AT&T shares were flat.

More reading: Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch



More reading: These stocks are poised to see action Thursday

More reading: Why CIBC's fund arm has just tripled its stake in Home Capital

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for March. Estimate is a rise of 0.3 per cent from February and 3.4 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 6. Estimate is 245,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week.

The Bank of England decided Thursday to keep its main interest rate at a record low of 0.25 per cent as the economy weakens ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Though higher rates would help limit inflation, which has been rising, the policy makers erred on the side of caution after economic growth more than halved to 0.3 per cent in the first quarter compared with the previous three months. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-1 to keep rates on hold, with one member seeking a quarter point increase.

British industrial output shrank for a third month in a row in March, official data showed on Thursday, underscoring how the impact of last year’s Brexit vote has begun to weigh on the economy. The Office for National Statistics also said Britain’s trade deficit widened by more than expected, a further setback for hopes that the fall in the value of the pound since the European Union membership referendum would help rebalance the economy. Industrial output fell by a monthly 0.5 per cent - a sharper decline than expected by economists taking part in a Reuters poll - and output in February was revised lower.

Euro zone economic growth should grow a bit faster this year than previously believed and the unemployment rate could be the lowest in a decade, the European Commission said.It also predicted low inflation, a challenge for the European Central Bank who is is trying to boost it. The 19-country euro zone is expected to expand by 1.7 per cent this year and 1.8 per cent in 2018, the EU executive said, slightly raising its previous estimate for euro zone growth of 1.6 per cent this year, while leaving unchanged the 2018 forecast.

With files from Reuters, The Associated Press and The Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error