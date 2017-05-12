Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a weaker start in the final trading day of the week as traders looked ahead to fresh U.S. economic news to underscore growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will again hike rates next month. At 8:30 a.m., new figures on U.S. inflation and retail sales are due. Economists expect to see inflation growing at an annual rate of about 2.3 per cent in April. Factoring out food and energy costs, a 2-per-cent rise is forecast. Retail sales - coming a day after U.S. retail stocks took a hit on disappointing earnings from Macy's Inc. - are forecast to have risen about 0.6 per cent for the same month. On Thursday, a report showed a rebound in U.S. producer prices, signalling building inflationary pressures. Alongside a tightening tightening labour market, rising inflation is seen as backing expectations that the Fed will hike rates at least twice more this year.

"Shares of U.S. retailing giants Macy's, Sears and JC Penney all plummeted yesterday because of disappointing earnings which dovetails with weak (first-quarter) personal consumption growth," Societe Generale analysts said in a morning note. "Today's sales report is for April and a solid print will be required to raise optimism that consumption and GDP growth will bounce back in (the second quarter)."

In Canada, futures also signalled a weaker start at the opening bell. Embattled Home Capital Group Inc. will be back at the forefront after the lender said after Thursday's close that recent events have resulted in "material uncertainty" about its future. The company holds its conference call with analysts Friday morning. Oil prices held onto recent gains on expectations that OPEC will extend production cuts, offering some support to the energy sector.

Overseas, global stocks held close to record highs despite Thursday's dip on Wall Street. Worries over China's banking system following a Reuters report that gave investors reason to lock in profits. The news agency reported China’s banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders’ new business practices, as Beijing extends its crackdown on shadow banking.

Tokyo’s Nikkei slipped 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite rose 0.7 per cent. In Europe, the Paris CAC 40 was up modestly, while Germany's DAX and London’s FTSE 100 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent early on.

Commodities

Crude prices were largely unchanged with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures off by a few pennies in early trading against the familiar backdrop of an expected extension of OPEC production cuts butting up against market overhang.

Recent figures showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.3 million barrels for the week ended May 5, helping hold benchmark Brent above the $50 (U.S.) level. Weekly U.S. rig-count figures are due Friday. Crude production has risen about 10 per cent since the middle of last year. OPEC and other key producers meet later this month and the markets are expecting to see current production cuts extended through the rest of the year.

“The (U.S. crude) inventories turned the heads of market participants towards the more positive side of things,” Eugen Weinberg, Commerzbank head of commodities research, told Reuters.

“But nevertheless the problem remains that the oil supplies are still there, the overcapacity is still there, the stocks are still quite high.”

Elsewhere, gold prices advanced for the second day with the ongoing row in the United States over U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of FBI chief James Comey adding to political uncertainty.

Spot gold and gold futures were both up modestly in early going. On Thursday, spot gold posted its best single-day increase in a month.

"In the dirt of positive momentum in the U.S. dollar and the U.S. yields, the gold found a window for a short-term recovery," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "The ounce traded at $1,227 on Thursday. The current upside move could target $1,233."

Silver prices, meanwhile, were up about half a percentage point early on. Platinum prices were up modestly.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was down slightly in early trading, falling below the 73-cent (U.S.) mark after closing Thursday at 72.96 cents. The day's range so far is 72.88 cents to 73.07 cents. The Canadian dollar took a hit earlier in the week after Moody's downgraded its rating on Canada's biggest bank. The currency was already toiling under bearish sentiment thanks to wavering crude prices and worries about future trade policies out of the United States. Oil's more steady showing in the last few days has helped limit the dollar's declines.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar was trading off an eight-week high against the yen. So far this week, the U.S. dollar has gained about 0.8 per cent against the safe-haven Japanese currency as risk aversion waned in the days after the election of a centrist leader in the French presidential elections.

The euro was up slightly compared with the greenback. Earlier in the week, the euro-zone currency hit its highest level in half a year in the wake of the French vote. Possibly affecting world currencies will be the outcome of a two-day G7 meeting in Italy, where debt relief for Greece and U.S. trade policies are expected to be on the table.

European government bond yields steadied on Friday after solid German growth numbers and comments from European Central Bank officials did little to fuel expectations for a reining in of the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy soon, Reuters reported.

Early on, the benchmark 10-year German government yield inched down just over 1 basis point on the day to 0.414 percent. U.S. government debt prices rose early Friday ahead of the release of U.S. inflation and retail sales reports. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was lower at about 2.373 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Home Capital Group Inc. reported a decline in first-quarter profit on Thursday and said the damage to its reputation that the business has sustained in recent weeks had resulted in “material uncertainty” about its ability to secure funding in the future. The alternative mortgage lender’s profit fell to $58-million, or 90 cents a share, in the first three months of the year. That was down from $64.2-million, or 92 cents a share one year earlier. The company had delayed releasing its earnings by more than a week and said results were prepared on a “going-concern basis,” but added that issues such as regulatory proceedings, credit-rating downgrades and vacancies in the roles of CEO and CFO had “understandably shaken the confidence of the company’s stakeholders.”

Amaya Inc., the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported an 18.5-per-cent increase in quarterly profit, as it attracted more customers. The company’s net income rose to $65.8-million, or 33 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $55.5-million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 10 per cent to $317.3-million.

Canada's biggest real estate investment trust, RioCan REIT, will release its latest quarter on Friday. The Street is looking for funds from operations to rise 0.6 per cent from a year earlier to $1.69 a share, on revenue of $1.17-billion. Those betting on a jump in their unit price Friday can take comfort in the fact the REIT has beaten earnings expectations in seven of the past eight quarters.

Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc.’s quarterly loss more than doubled, hurt by weak sales in February and higher costs related to store closures and employee severance packages. Net loss widened to $180-million (U.S.), or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $68-million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Sales at stores open more than a year fell 3.5 per cent.

Nordstrom Inc. reported weaker-than-expected quarterly same-store sales after the close on Thursday, adding its name to the growing list of U.S. retailers posting disappointing results. Nordstrom reported a 0.8-per-cent drop in icomparable-store sales for the first quarter, compared with flat sales expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

More reading: Friday's small-cap stocks to watch



More reading: These stocks are poised to see action Friday

More reading: Tempted to sell your Canadian bank stocks? Just stay put

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for April. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.2 per cent from March and 2.3 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the Street expects increases of 0.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for April. Consensus is a rise of 0.6 per cent from March. Excluding automobiles, a 0.5-per-cent increase is expected.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from the previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May (preliminary). The Street expects 97.0, unchanged from April.

The German economy defied increased political risks and picked up speed in the first quarter of 2017 as companies invested more, consumers and the state continued to spend and exports soared despite the threat of rising protectionism. Europe’s biggest economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the quarter from the quarter before, when it expanded 0.4 per cent, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. That was the strongest quarterly growth rate since the first quarter of 2016, when the economy grew 0.7 per cent. It was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

With files from Reuters

Report Typo/Error