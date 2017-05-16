Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a fairly flat start for Wall Street early on with oil prices adding to the previous day's gains and retail stocks stepping back into the spotlight. After a rough ride last week, U.S. retailers see another round of earnings Tuesday. Early on, Home Depot set the tone with sales that topped analysts' forecasts. A day earlier, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished at record highs helped by gains in energy and tech stocks. Markets will also be weighing a fresh controversy out of the White House following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump shared classified information with a Russian official during a meeting.

"U.S. markets have remained determinedly resilient in the face of the scandals emerging from Washington, but with a fresh crisis emerging overnight regarding intelligence revelations, you do have to wonder how long stocks can maintain their equanimity," IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. "The real catalyst would be a sign that Republican lawmakers are becoming fed up with the turbulent president."

In Toronto, futures signalled a higher start to the trading day with resurgent oil prices boosting sentiment and helping keep the loonie above 73 cents (U.S.).

Overseas, Britain's FTSE 100 set sail for its ninth consecutive day of gains, touching a record high early on as Vodfone shares rose on a strong earnings growth forecast. Early, the FTSE was trading 0.53 per cent higher, while German's DAX was off a 0.10 per cent and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.34 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. stocks. The Nikkei ended the day 0.25-per-cent higher at 19,919.82. Earlier in the session, the index had climbed to its highest level since December 2015. The Shanghai composite rose 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices extended gains after word that Saudi Arabia, Russia and Kuwait backed extending supply cuts through to the end of next March. Benchmark Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate were both higher early in the session, with WTI holding just below the $50 (U.S.) a barrel level. Both have now advanced more than $5 a barrel since hitting five-month lows 10-days ago, according to Reuters.

Both Russia and Saudi Arabia said Monday they back extending cuts. Kuwait's oil minister added his voice Tuesday to the call for an extension to battle the market overhang. OPEC's next meeting is set for May 25. In its monthly report, the International Energy Agency said market rebalancing is "essentially here and, in the short term at least, is accelerating. The IEA kept its global demand growth forecast for 2017 unchanged at 1.3 million barrels per day, because of slowdowns in previously robust consumer countries such as the United States, Germany and Turkey. Commercial inventories fell for a second straight month in March, by 32.9 million barrels to 3.025 billion barrels. However, analysts said it will likely take another round of positive news to lift WTI back above $50.

"Oil prices currently factor in nine-month expansion in output cuts from the OPEC, Russia and Iran," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "New elements, such as deeper cuts, measures on exports are needed for a sustainable break though the $50 a barrel."

Elsewhere, gold prices managed a fourth day of gains as U.S. political concerns hit the greenback. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were up nearly half a percentage point in early trading. Silver was also higher by about 0.8 per cent. Copper prices, however, were down in London on concerns about China's economic growth prospects.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading off Monday's Bank of Canada closing price early Tuesday but continued to hold solidly above 73 cents (U.S.) helped by the rally in oil prices. The day range so far is 73.22 cents to 73.49 cents. The loonie has been held in check by concerns over Canada's housing market, trade with the United States and widening interest-rate spreads. Traders said Tuesday there's little on the immediate horizon to offer direction for the currency until the late-week release of the latest Canadian inflation numbers.

"Crude prices will remain the main driver of CAD until the data flow picks up on Friday,' RBC Capital Markets analysts noted.

Derek Holt, Scotibank's head of capital markets economics, noted the loonie is underperforming most major currencies this morning, with the exception of the Australian and New Zealand dollars. However, he said, sovereign bonds are "very slightly" outperforming Treasures in early going.

Meanwhile, the euro rose to its highest level since the U.S. election, with continued political upheaval in the United States and emerging questions about the timing of interest rate hikes - on the back of a disappointing factory report - pressuring the greenback. Reuters reports that investors are now pricing in about a 73 per cent chance of a June rate hike, down from 80 per cent last week.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell to its lowest level in about six months. It's now about 5 per cent off its peak levels in January.

In bonds, the gap between 10- and 30-year French government bond yields reached its widest since December 2014 ahead of a 30-year bond sale seen as the first big test of sentiment since France’s presidential election. U.S. debt prices were lower as investors awaited fresh housing figures. At 8:30 a.m. (ET) April building permit and housing starts figures are set for release. The yield on the 10-year Treasury notes was higher at about 2.347 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Home Depot Inc. reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and same-store sales, driven by increased customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 5.5 per cent, above the 3.9 per cent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. Comparable sales at U.S. stores rose 6 per cent, Home Depot said on Tuesday.

Ford Motor Co. plans to shrink its salaried work force in North America and Asia by about 10 per cent as it works to boost profits and its sliding stock price, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. A person briefed on the plan said Ford plans to offer generous early retirement incentives to reduce its salaried headcount by Oct. 1, but does not plan cuts to its hourly workforce or its production.

Yahoo Inc. said on Tuesday it would buy back $3-billion of its common shares, ahead of the company’s pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc. Yahoo said it would pay between $50.79 (U.S.) and $44.74 per share based on its calculations, Alibaba’s share price and timing of the buyback. Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo’s core internet properties last year for $4.83-billion in cash. It lowered the original offer by $350-million in February following two massive cyberattacks at the Internet company.

BCE Inc.'s Bell Canada says an anonymous hacker has obtained some customers’ names and telephone numbers as well as e-mail addresses. The telecommunications giant says illegally accessed information included approximately 1.9 million active e-mail addresses and approximately 1,700 customer names and active phone numbers.

Facebook Inc. has been fined $166,000 (U.S.) by France’s data protection watchdog for failing to prevent its users’ data being accessed by advertisers. Watchdog CNIL said its fine – which was imposed on both Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland – was part of a wider European investigation also being carried out in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany into some of Facebook’s practices. The fine is small in the context of the company, which has quarterly revenue of about $8-billion and a stock market capitalisation which stands at around $435-billion. But it is the maximum amount the CNIL could fine when it started the investigation on the tech giant.

More reading: These stocks are poised to see action Tuesday

More reading: David Rosenberg: How to invest around Trumponomics (don't!)

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for April. Consensus estimate is an annualized rate increase of 3.7 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for April. Estimate is an annualized rate rise of 0.3 per cent.

British inflation hit its highest level since September 2013 last month, building on its sharp rise since the vote to leave the European Union and tightening the squeeze on living costs for households ahead of a national election on June 8. Consumer prices rose in April by an annual 2.7 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, and economists said inflation would climb further as the fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote pushes up the cost of imports. Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had predicted a rise of 2.6 per cent.

With files from Reuters

Report Typo/Error