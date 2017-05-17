Equity Markets

So-called "Trump trauma" rattled world markets Wednesday with U.S. stock futures pointing to a weaker start and the greenback retreating after reports of a memo suggesting U.S. President Donald Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to end a probe into his former national security adviser. U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower start at the opening bell, although indexes remain near record levels. At one point, Dow futures were off more than 100 points.

"Equity markets have cooled after their positive run lately and the political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump is certainly giving traders a reason to cash in their chips," CMC market analyst David Madden said in a note. "Investors have high hopes for Mr. Trump’s vision of America, but the latest scandal puts his plans on hold at the very least, or may not see them implemented at the worst."

The most recent headlines follow earlier concerns about Mr. Trump's surprise dismissal of Mr. Comey as well as reports that Mr. Trump divulged sensitive security information to Russia during a White House meeting. Further complicating the picture for the markets is a string of weaker-than-forecast economic reports - including softer readings on retail sales and inflation - which have raised concerns about the health of U.S. consumer sentiment. Politics aside, retail shares could get some attention after Target Corp. reported that same-store sales fell less than forecast. The news sent the U.S. retailer's shares higher in premarket action.

On this side of the border, futures also signalled a lower start to the trading day as oil prices wavered after recent gains after new figures showed an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories. March factory shipments are also due Wednesday. Economists expect to see a modest increase from the country's factory sector.

Overseas, European markets were mostly lower although Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was essentially flat. France’ CAC 40 fell 0.5 per cent to 21657.55 and Germany’s DAX fell 0.4.2 per cent to 12,751.17.

In Asian markets mostly fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.5 per cent to 19,814.88 as the yen gained against the U.S. dollar. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.2 per cent to 25,293.63. The Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.2 per cent lower to 3,104.44.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered lower following a recent run-up after new figures showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories. In early going, both Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were trading just above break-even after turning lower earlier in the session. Figures released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 882,000 barrels last week to 523 million barrels. Analysts had been expecting inventories to fall. U.S. government data, which is viewed as offering a more complete reading of the market, are due later Wednesday. Traders are watching for a decline in inventories. If that comes to fruition, it would be the sixth consecutive week of declines. Earlier in the week, the market was underpinned by news that OPEC nations and other big producers that production cuts would be extended beyond earlier projections.

In metals, gold jumped to a two-week high as the U.S. dollar fell on news out of Washington. Spot gold rose and, early in the session, had touched its highest level since May 3. Gold prices have now risen for five consecutive days. U.S. gold futures were also higher.

“An inherently weaker dollar was seen because of the Trump rhetoric,” said analyst Barnabas Gan at OCBC told Reuters. “Safe-haven demand because of Trump and geopolitical tensions, especially arising out of North Korea’s missile test, is lifting gold prices.”

Silver prices were also higher and hit its highest level since May 2 early on. Copper prices were lower on concerns over rising inventories.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was off morning highs but continued to trade near the 73.50-cent (U.S.) as the U.S. dollar flagged and oil prices wavered. The day range so far is 73.33 cents to 73.64 cents. The loonie closed out Tuesday at 73.55 cents.

"The U.S. dollar continues losing blood," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, LCG senior market analyst, noted. "The (U.S. dollar) index has now completed its post-Trump roundtrip and is back to the pre-election levels. Talks around the FBI and Russia keep the risk appetite limited and the U.S. political agenda on the backstage."

The greenback was down against the safe-haven yen. The euro was at a six-month high versus the U.S. dollar, helped by solid recent economic news out of the euro zone.

In bonds, the spread between U.S. and German government borrowing costs hit the narrowest in more than six months as political news out of Washington came up against the perception of a more settled political environment in Europe.

U.S. 10-year yields dropped 4 basis points on Wednesday to 2.29 per cent while German equivalents were 2 basis points lower at 0.41 per cent. At 188 basis points, the gap between the two benchmarks was the lowest since Nov. 14, according to Reuters data.

Stocks set to see action

Target Corp. posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as sales picked up in March after a slow start to the quarter. Target shares jumped in premarket trading on the results. Sales at stores open at least a year fell 1.3 per cent, better than the 3.6-per-cent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. Net income rose to $681-million, or $1.23 per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $632-million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Hybrid and electric vehicles should generate billions of dollars in revenue for Linamar Corp., chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz says. The maker of engine and transmission parts is well represented in internal combustion engines globally, but envisions 60 per cent of vehicles containing battery electric propulsion systems, hybrid engines and fuel-cell powered engines by 2030, Ms. Hasenfratz told Linamar’s annual meeting Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. Vehicles powered by anything other than internal combustion engines have just a fraction of the market now.

Qualcomm Inc. said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc. manufacturers for breaching license agreements. The chip maker said the manufacturers were refusing to pay royalties on the Apple products produced. Foxconn Technology Group is the trading name of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the main assembler of Apple Inc devices.

The European Commission launched legal action against Italy on Wednesday for failing to respond to allegations of emission-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler, in a procedure that could lead to the country being taken to court. “The Commission decided today to send a letter of formal notice asking Italy to respond to concerns about insufficient action taken regarding the emission control strategies employed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group (FCA),” the Commission said in a statement. Italy now has two months to respond. The Commission may eventually decide to take the country to court if it is not satisfied with the answer.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for March. Estimates are increases of 1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent from February, respectively.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

Japan’s core machinery orders fell short of expectations in March from the previous month and companies forecast a decline in investment over April-June, underscoring the fragile nature of the country’s export-driven economic recovery. Core orders, regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 1.4 percent in March from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday. The outcome marked a second straight rising month but undershot the median market forecast for a 2.1 percent gain.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

