Colin Cieszynski

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets continue to turn back upward as capital returns to risk markets and traders respond favourably to earnings reports. U.S. index futures are up 0.4 per cent with the technology and momentum stock heavy Nasdaq up 0.49 per cent, and the S&P 500 up 0.37 per cent, hitting new highs. The Dow is back above 19,900 with 20,000 in view again. The S&P/TSX 60 futures are up 0.28 per cent, suggesting the composite may test its all-time high of 15,657 later today. Overseas, the FTSE is up 0.3 per cent while the Dax is up 1.4 per cent and the Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent.

