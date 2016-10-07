The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The big story overnight has been a major plunge in the pound which fell over 10 per cent at one point overnight to a more than 30-year low. The collapse appears to have been kicked off by more Brexit concerns that then turned into a rout as program selling likely kicked in after $1.2500 (U.S.) and then $1.2000 were breached.

