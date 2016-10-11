The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Trading is mixed in stock markets around the world today. U.S. index futures are down about 0.2 per cent giving back some of Monday's 0.5 per cent gains. European markets are up slightly with the FTSE up 0.5 per cent and the Dax up 0.6 per cent.

