The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The big swings of the last few days in stocks, commodities and currencies have subsided a bit overnight with recent market-moving developments like increased hawkishness at the Fed, renewed speculation about Brexit, Alcoa’s poor start to the earnings season, more OPEC talks, and swings in U.S. election momentum having run their course for now.

Report Typo/Error