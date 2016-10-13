The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have been teetering on the brink of collapse for the last week and overnight it looks like a later than usual seasonal selloff has started in earnest. U.S. index futures are down 0.6 per cent while the Dax is down 1.3 per cent, the FTSE down 0.8 per cent, and the Hang Seng down 1.6 per cent. The U.S. dollar has levelled off following yesterday’s gains, enabling gold to rebound 0.6 per cent while WTI crude is sitting steady at $50 (U.S.).

