The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have been trading higher overnight and into this morning. U.S. and Canadian index futures are up 0.4 per cent, while the German Dax is up 1.6 per cent and London's FTSE and Hong Kong's Hang Seng are up 0.8 per cent. The first positive producer price report from China in over four years has been getting the credit for the rally, with rising inflation in China seen as a sign of an improving economy, offsetting some of the negativity surrounding yesterday’s trade reports.

