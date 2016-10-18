The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets have roared back to life overnight breaking their doldrums. U.S. index futures are up 0.4 per cent for the Dow and at least 0.5 per cent for the S&P and the Nasdaq. Overseas markets have been even stronger with the Hang Seng up 1.5 per cent, the Dax up 1.2 per cent and the FTSE up 1 per cent.

