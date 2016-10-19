The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Despite a positive earnings report from Intel and a headline beat from Yahoo overnight, stocks are trading flat to slightly lower this morning with U.S. index futures up 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq , FTSE and the DAX are all down 0.1 per cent or more.

