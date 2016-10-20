The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

‎Stock markets are mixed in the wake of last night's debate and ahead of today's European Central Bank press conference. Canadian and U.S. index futures are up in the 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent range. West Texas intermediate crude oil is down about 1 per cent in what looks like a normal correction following a big rally Wednesday.‎

