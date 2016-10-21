The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Global markets have been mixed overnight with traders pausing to reflect on the flood of news we've seen this week. U.S. index futures for the Dow, S&P are down 0.3 per cent with the Nasdaq down only 2 per cent lagging a bit. Overseas, the FTSE is up 0.4 per cent while the Hang Seng was flat. WTI crude oil is up 0.6 per cent, while gold is down marginally.

Report Typo/Error