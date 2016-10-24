The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Equities are off to a strong start this week. In the U.S., Dow and S&P futures are up 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq futures are up 0.6 per cent. In Europe, Spain's IBEX is up 1.4 per cent with the DAX up 0.8 per cent and the FTSE up slightly. In Asia, the Hang Seng rose 1.0 per cent.

