The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have been relatively quiet overnight in a normal pause while awaiting news. Dow, Nasdaq and S&P futures are up about 0.1 per cent. The Dax is up 0.3 per cent while the FTSE is up 0.4 per cent.

