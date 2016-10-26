The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

It's now looking like yesterday's breakout attempt by the Nasdaq may have been the bulls' last hurrah for a while. By the ‎end of the day the rally had failed and overnight markets have reversed course to the downside. Nasdaq futures are down 0.4 per cent compared with a 0.2 per cent decline for Dow futures. European markets are also under pressure this morning with the FTSE down 0.9 per cent and the Dax down 0.7 per cent.

