The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Major indexes have been trading pretty much flat overnight and into this morning with traders still looking for something to give them direction. U.S. index futures are up slightly while the DAX, gold and West Texas Intermediate crude oil are all down slightly. The U.S. dollar is steady or up slightly with Japanese yen underperforming again.

