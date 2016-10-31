The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.



‎Overseas stocks markets have sold off to start the new trading week, following through from Friday afternoon's drop in North America which started on the news that Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton is back under investigation by the FBI.

