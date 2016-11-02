The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The election-related slide that started yesterday has continued overnight. Asia Pacific indexes were hammered with the Nikkei falling 1.76 per cent and the Hang Seng dropping 1.45 per cent. In Europe, the FTSE is down 0.3 per cent, the Dax is down 0.8 per cent with some continental indexes down over 1.0 per cent. U.S. index ‎futures are trading down 0.1 per cent with the Dow heading under 18,000 and the S&P testing 2,100. Capital has been flowing into defensive havens particularly the yen, bonds and gold which is up 0.6 per cent and nearing $1,300 (U.S.) per ounce.

Report Typo/Error