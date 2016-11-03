The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

For the most part, world markets have stabilized overnight to digest yesterday's U.S. election related news and await more polls. Dow and S&P‎ futures are up slightly. Nasdaq futures are fluctuating after Facebook warned its revenue growth may slow, usually an omen of doom for high flying momentum stocks. Overseas the FTSE is down 0.3 per cent, the Dax is up 0.2 per cent and the Hang Seng closed down 0.6 per cent with Japan closed for a holiday. Crude oil stabilized with WTI holding just above $45 (U.S.).

Report Typo/Error