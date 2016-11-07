The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Sunday's bombshell announcement that the FBI has closed its latest investigation into Hillary Clinton's e-mails with no charges has rocked world markets overnight with traders moving quickly to price a Clinton win back in.

