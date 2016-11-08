The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

With yesterday's big correcting move winding down and overextended conditions easing, realigned markets have paused to await the results of today's big U.S. Presidential Election. U.S. index futures, the FTSE, the Dax, gold and crude oil are all trading within 0.2 per cent of flat.

