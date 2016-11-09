The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Donald Trump's big election win rocked world markets overnight, surprising many traders, especially those who had been sucked in by Monday's false relief rally. His victory speech took a much more Presidential tone and helped to calm the markets somewhat, helping U.S. indexes to reverse about half their overnight losses. We're still waiting to hear from Hillary Clinton.

