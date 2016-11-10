The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world continue their remarkable post-election turnaround. Dow futures continue to move into record territory adding over 100 points to the 1,000-point-plus rebound‎ from Tuesday’s overnight lows to Wednesday's close. S&P futures are up 0.6 per cent while Nasdaq futures are up 0.8 per cent.

