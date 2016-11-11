Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Exhausted stock markets are dri‎fting back downward to finish the week. Banks and government offices are closed in Canada for Remembrance Day and in the U.S. for Veterans Day. Because of this, trading appears to be more subdued overall, but some interesting trends are still emerging.

