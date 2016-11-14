The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Last Friday, U.S. stocks shrugged off an early trading correction and finished the week strong, a sign of renewed accumulation. This positive momentum has carried into the new trading week, particularly overseas. Overnight the Nikkei soared 1.7 per cent while this morning the Dax and FTSE are both up about 0.3 per cent. U.S. index futures are mixed with the Dow and S&P are up slightly while the Nasdaq is down slightly.

