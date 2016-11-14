Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Before the Bell: Futures mixed as 'Trump trade' continues Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Colin Cieszynski

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Last Friday, U.S. stocks shrugged off an early trading correction and finished the week strong, a sign of renewed accumulation. This positive momentum has carried into the new trading week, particularly overseas. Overnight the Nikkei soared 1.7 per cent while this morning the Dax and FTSE are both up about 0.3 per cent. U.S. index futures are mixed with the Dow and S&P are up slightly while the Nasdaq is down slightly.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog