The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

It appears the initial reaction phase to Donald Trump's election win is reaching it's conclusion with several markets pausing or correcting overextended moves. Now that traders have moved capital around on speculation, we may be heading toward a show-me phase.

